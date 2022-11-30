This Innovative Decorating Tool Will Allow You To Refresh Your Home Without Ruining Your Walls

Share

We consulted experts for tips on how to make the most of peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Traditionally, wallpaper has gotten a bad rap. Because home decor trends turn over so quickly, it can look dated, not to mention shifting personal taste means you’ll probably get sick of staring at the same print after a few years. Luckily, advances in home decor have totally hacked the wallpaper game. Your grandmother’s peeling, stained wall-scape is a thing of the past. Wallpaper is now easier to apply (and remove) than ever — so easy, in fact, you can do it yourself.

To help you get started, we gathered professional tips to make the process go as smoothly as possible, courtesy of Los Angeles-based interior design firm and shop Studio KT and Jennifer Jones of San Francisco’s Niche Interiors.

If you’re overwhelmed when searching for a print, Jones says that it helps to “take the size and location of a room into consideration when selecting a wallpaper pattern. In general, the smaller the space, the bolder you can go.” The team at Studio KT agrees: “The best place to add dark colors and bold patterns is in a smaller space. My favorite example of this is a powder room.” However, Studio KT adds that you should always prioritize your intuition with patterns that make you truly happy: “Whatever your design style is, stay true to that in every space you decorate.”

Jones says that attention to detail is key if you’re applying it yourself: “Walls should be smooth with no drywall texture and an appropriate wallpaper primer applied. Most wallpaper manufacturers will provide specifications on which primer product to use.” Though if you’re intimidated by the thought of even reading the instructions, there’s absolutely no shame in outsourcing assistance for the project.

Now let’s get started on (arguably) the most enjoyable part of the project: picking your wallpaper. We compiled a list of our favorite companies that carry a variety of fun and contemporary removable wallpaper patterns to suit every aesthetic.

Best Removable Wallpapers

Chasing Paper Chasing Paper Chasing Paper’s peel-and-stick options are made from adhesive poly-woven fabric for a smooth, matte finish. For those who have a soft-spot for American-made products, their decor is all made in the U.S. If you’ve never dabbled in DIY before, their detailed guide is so accessible it makes home renovation seem fun. Shop Chasing Paper

Livette’s Wallpaper Livette’s Wallpaper Livette’s is a boon for Etsy geeks. This five-star rated shop is notable for its bold, retro designs and abstract patterns. If you’re unsure of what you want, Livette’s also offers a wallpaper sampler so you can take your time choosing wisely. Shop Livette’s

Marimekko Marimekko You can’t talk about home renovation without bringing Home Depot into the mix. The famous DIY-centric retailer offers these Marimekko wallpaper rolls that you can ship to your local Home Depot store. This brand is practically made for buyers who can’t live without fresh, flashy patterns. Shop MARIMEKKO

Tempaper Tempaper To play around with texture, try out Tempaper’s removable options. They carry a ton of metallic patterns that will add depth to your space. We especially love the incredibly luxurious brass belly print. Shop Tempaper

Threshold Target Target lovers (i.e. everyone) will appreciate this budget friendly removable wallpaper that doesn’t skimp on quality. Whether you’re craving a subtle botanical or farmhouse aesthetic, you’ll find your next favorite print here for $35 per roll. Shop Threshold

Rifle Paper Co. Wayfair Wayfair naturally has very well-reviewed offerings in the wallpaper department. We love their Rifle Paper Co. peel-and-stick designs because reviewers say they the texture is rich and the paper is delightfully easy to apply: “This was the best peel-and-stick paper I’ve used because it’s so thick and has a papery texture.” Shop Rifle Paper Co.

MelunMer Amazon If you’ve always wanted to do up your bedroom or powder room in lush silk, this Amazon find will make your dreams come true. We’re partial to the black silk, but there are so many shades to choose from. Plus, this brand also carries peel-and-stick backsplash tiles (that are tested at high temperatures) if you want to spruce up your kitchen. Shop MelunMer

RoomMates Amazon Here’s another Amazon brand with oodles of patterns available. You can choose between “nursery,” “tropical,” “farmhouse,” and (interestingly) “Netflix”, among others. We also love that this brand collaborates with artists like Rose Lindo, who developed this minimalistic half moon print. Shop RoomMates

Minted Minted Looking for statement designs? Minted has your back. While they do carry smaller prints, they stand out for their exquisite, large-scale murals. We’re especially drawn to the inky Walkabout pattern and the dreary, painterly, Avery pattern. Shop Minted