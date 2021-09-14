Share

Prepare to be stunned.

Last night’s Met Gala was one for the books. Not only was it the first one in two years, but it was also a sea of fresh faces. Of course, the icons and stalwarts were in attendance, like Diane von Furstenberg and Kendall Jenner, but there are also a lot of newbies. And we are all for it.

This year’s guest list might have been younger than ever, with Gen Z filling the red carpet with bright colors and barely-there gowns. The guest list was also a lot wider-ranging than in years past, with athletes, politicians, and actors comingling. It was also smaller than ever — the crowd was about a third of the size that it normally is.

Also, face masks were the accessory this year, for obvious reasons. However, only a few celebs made a statement with theirs.

This year’s theme was “American Independence: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which resulted in attendees in everything from powdered wigs and star-spangled gowns to Lady Liberty-inspired getups and a sea of red, white, and blue. Of course, there were a few political statements in the mix.

We loved every look from last night’s event, even the more perplexing ones. We just love seeing people express themselves through fashion. But, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t have a few favorites. So, scroll through our favorite looks from the 2021 Met Gala below, and prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor.