If looking at your pre-pandemic work clothes is more depressing than the thought of commuting in the winter, it’s time for a refresh. We’ve grown accustomed to doing our jobs in sweats and sweatshirts, and the thought of returning to stiff shoes and heavy fabrics just isn’t appealing. Thankfully, the fashion industry is ready to deliver, with reasonably priced work essentials designed with convenience and comfort in mind. We’re talking machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabrics in comfortable cuts, waterproof bags and shoes, and subtle elastic waistbands. In other words, clothes you’ll actually want to wear. With companies rethinking pretty much everything about how we work, there’s absolutely no reason to go back to the same old, same old.

We had trouble narrowing our list down of comfortable work clothes for women, but while researching, we realized that there are some insanely comfy work clothing options for men that’d we’d be remiss not to mention, from backpacks to button-downs.

From Everlane staples to some sturdy shoe options, these are favorite picks for the men in our lives.

Read on for our top recommendations for comfy work clothing for men (but don’t blame us if your wallet takes a hit).

Comfortable Work Clothes for Men

Everlane Men’s Performance Chino An everyday chino is a number one staple for a guys wardrobe and Everlane has the best options. The great thing about chinos is that they are an office go-to and a casual pant for everyday wear. These are specially made to be extra comfortable and stretchy. But they’ll still last all day in the office. buy here

Johnston & Murphy Vaughn Wingtip Derby One of the most classic work style shoes is the wingtip, but what if we wanted that but not as serious? Luckily, these wingtips lean heavily on the sneaker and less on the dress shoe style. They’re meant to be more casual and more comfortable, with extra cushion and arch support. We also like the Vaughn Plain Toe Derby style, which has an ivy, oily look and also a sporty sole. buy here

Everlane The Linen Short-Sleeve Standard Fit Shirt Linen is a great choice for warmer days in the office and days where after-work activities need some flare. Everlane’s linen short-sleeve shirt in black is our top choice but the other colors work just as well with every summer and spring outfit. buy here

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker We love an office sneaker that leans heavily on a textured, leather design and less on a rubber style. These sneakers by Cole Haan have extra foam comfort in addition to swag practically dripping from the laces. buy here

Peter Millar Murphy Microprint Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt One of Molner’s favorite brands is Pete Millar for casual and work work wear. This textured microprint pattern button-up has breathable cotton that won’t cause unnecessary sweat. buy here

Reiss Gallow Slim Fit Geo Print Quarter Zip Polo Reiss categorizes this as a more “weekend polo” but we’re going to override that and say this is an everyday polo that works for an office visit or a night out to dinner. buy here

Everlane Bomber Jacket The bomber jacket is the new everyday jacket. It can easily pair well with a white button-up dress shirt and chinos or a t-shirt and jeans. buy here

