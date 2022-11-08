Need a Simple Weeknight Dinner? Look No Further Than This Spectacular Skillet Masterpiece

Share

Dietitian Stephanie Grasso tells us how to make one of her family favorites.

Who says a good-for-you meal can’t be fun? Definitely not dietitian Stephanie Grasso, who’s got plenty of proof that foods packed with nutrition are just as exciting, delicious, and simple to whip up as anything else.

You probably know Grasso from the time you’ve spent salivating over her Tiktok page, which is chock-full of how-to videos that offer instructions for creative, delectable, beautiful dishes — and help you understand what value they’re bringing to your diet. We’re always on the hunt for exactly that, so we checked in with Grasso to see what she’s been loving lately, and she definitely didn’t disappoint.

“This is my favorite ‘go-to’ weeknight recipe because it’s simple, quick, and perfectly balanced,” she says of her recipe for an incredible lemon orzo skillet with salmon. “You just throw all the ingredients into one large skillet and are left with a flavorful meal that will keep you full and satisfied.”

With carbohydrates in the orzo, protein and healthy fats in the salmon, and fiber and micronutrients in the various veggies, this is a simple meal that Grasso says will “provide sustainable energy levels for a productive afternoon — or a good night’s sleep.”

Another reason to love this recipe? It’s a family favorite.

“My mom actually introduced this recipe to me as a side dish when I was younger,” Grasso tells us. “She would pair the orzo and veggie mixture with a variety of proteins. I chose to stick with the salmon because it’s not only high in protein, but rich in omega-3s.”

Stephanie Grasso preps salmon for a delicious dish. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Grasso)

Stephanie Grasso’s Lemon Orzo Skillet with Salmon

Here’s what you’ll need to get started:

2 tbsp olive oil

½ yellow onion, diced

1 ½ cup dry orzo

1 ¼ cup chicken broth

¼ tsp salt

2 cups spinach

1 cup frozen peas

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp fresh dill

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions: