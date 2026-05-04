This Greek Goddess Salad Deserves a Spot in Your Weekly Rotation

It's a little luscious, a little crunchy, and a lot more exciting than your average lunch.

By Diana Valenzuela, Food and Culture Editor
Recipes Published: May 4, 2026
A Greek goddess salad on a serving platter.

Baked by Melissa

Cupcake connoisseurs and salad aficionados may seem like different crowds, but they share one thing in common: Some of their favorite recipes come from Melissa Ben-Ishay, the creative force behind Baked by Melissa. Ben-Ishay has gone viral for her bite-sized baked goods, but she's also built a devoted following on Instagram, where she shows fans how to play with flavor and texture to make greens feel fresh again. So when we heard that Ben-Ishay had come out with a new cookbook called Come Eat, we had to pick up a copy.

The book is stuffed with dozens of easy, nourishing recipes, but our favorite might be the Greek Goddess salad. Ribbons of fresh romaine and cold, crunchy cucumbers create a fresh, hydrating base; briny Kalamata olives and creamy feta bring that classic salty-tangy punch. Canned dolmas contribute a soft, herby richness that also makes the salad filling and satisfying. Ben-Ishay also developed a non-traditional vinaigrette that will liven up every bite: It blends tart lemon and red wine vinegar with the deep savoriness of white miso and savory nutritional yeast. A dash of herbaceous za'atar seals the deal on this flavor-packed lunch. Grab a copy of the book for a cupcake recipe that will liven up dessert time, too.

Melissa Ben-Ishay's Greek Goddess Salad Recipe

Gluten-Free

25 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 heads Romaine lettuce
  • 4 mini cucumbers
  • 8 to 10 pitted Kalamata olives
  • ¼ cup feta
  • 1 teaspoon za’atar
  • 7 ounce can dolmas (stuffed grape leaves)
  • For the miso vinaigrette
  • ⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Juice of 2 lemons (about 1/3 cup)
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup white miso paste
  • ⅓ cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 2 garlic cloves, grated with a microplane
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • A few turns of black pepper

Instructions

  1. Finely chop the romaine, cucumbers, and olives and place in a large bowl.
  2. Make the miso vinaigrette: Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, miso, nutritional yeast, oregano, garlic, salt, and a few turns of black pepper until emulsified. Pour over the salad and mix well to combine.
  3. Top with the feta, za’atar, and dolmas. Serve immediately.

Recipe by Baked by Melissa.

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