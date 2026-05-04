This Greek Goddess Salad Deserves a Spot in Your Weekly Rotation

Cupcake connoisseurs and salad aficionados may seem like different crowds, but they share one thing in common: Some of their favorite recipes come from Melissa Ben-Ishay, the creative force behind Baked by Melissa. Ben-Ishay has gone viral for her bite-sized baked goods, but she's also built a devoted following on Instagram, where she shows fans how to play with flavor and texture to make greens feel fresh again. So when we heard that Ben-Ishay had come out with a new cookbook called Come Eat, we had to pick up a copy.

The book is stuffed with dozens of easy, nourishing recipes, but our favorite might be the Greek Goddess salad. Ribbons of fresh romaine and cold, crunchy cucumbers create a fresh, hydrating base; briny Kalamata olives and creamy feta bring that classic salty-tangy punch. Canned dolmas contribute a soft, herby richness that also makes the salad filling and satisfying. Ben-Ishay also developed a non-traditional vinaigrette that will liven up every bite: It blends tart lemon and red wine vinegar with the deep savoriness of white miso and savory nutritional yeast. A dash of herbaceous za'atar seals the deal on this flavor-packed lunch. Grab a copy of the book for a cupcake recipe that will liven up dessert time, too.

Melissa Ben-Ishay's Greek Goddess Salad Recipe

Gluten-Free

25 minutes | Serves 4

Ingredients

2 heads Romaine lettuce

4 mini cucumbers

8 to 10 pitted Kalamata olives

¼ cup feta

1 teaspoon za’atar

7 ounce can dolmas (stuffed grape leaves)

For the miso vinaigrette

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 2 lemons (about 1/3 cup)

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup white miso paste

⅓ cup nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 garlic cloves, grated with a microplane

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

A few turns of black pepper

Instructions

Finely chop the romaine, cucumbers, and olives and place in a large bowl. Make the miso vinaigrette: Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, miso, nutritional yeast, oregano, garlic, salt, and a few turns of black pepper until emulsified. Pour over the salad and mix well to combine. Top with the feta, za’atar, and dolmas. Serve immediately.

Recipe by Baked by Melissa.