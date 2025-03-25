Want Dinner on the Table in 20 Minutes? This Easy Pasta Is All You Need

Even if you aren’t the kind of cook who’s making lasagna sheets from scratch, you can still enjoy the delicious thrill of creative pasta dishes — and Giovanna Torrico’s I Want to Eat Pasta: Over 90 Easy Pasta Recipes Using 10 Ingredients or Less is about to become your next favorite cookbook. Torrico specializes in unique, zero waste recipes (goodbye to garbage guilt) that serve just a couple of people, which means you won’t end up with an excess pound of cooked noodles that shamefully hang out in your fridge for weeks.

Amongst Torrico’s delicious savory recipes, we’re especially drawn to her pasta with tuna and balsamic vinegar. And by tuna we don’t mean the canned stuff — for this dish, you’ll be dicing up a tuna steak (which, aside from making us feel extra fancy, is an excellent source of protein). After cooking the fish, you’ll add it to your cooked pasta alongside colorful cherry tomatoes, a handful of arugula leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

“The fresh tuna is lightly seared,” Torrico writes, “and the balsamic vinegar has a light and delicately sharp taste, which brings the perfect balance of flavors to this recipe.” This pasta sounds dreamy enough on its own, but the fact that you can cook it up in just 20 minutes elevates the dish to legendary status.

Pasta With Tuna and Balsamic Vinegar

Serves : 2

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook : 15 minutes

Ingredients

6 ounces (180g) dried fusilli al ferretto

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 (3 ½-ounce / 100g) fresh tuna steak, diced

½ cup (100g) mixed colored cherry tomatoes, halved

4 ounces (120g) arugula, chopped

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil, add salt, then add the pasta, and cook for 1 minute less than the package directions. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat, add the tuna, and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Add the tomatoes and arugula to a bowl and season with salt, pepper, and the vinegar. Drain the pasta and add to the skillet with the tuna. Add the tomatoes and arugula, then toss well. Serve hot.

Excerpted with permission from I Want to Eat Pasta: Over 90 Easy Pasta Recipes Using 10 Ingredients or Less by: Giovanna Torrico published by ‎Hardie Grant North America, March 2025, RRP $25.00.