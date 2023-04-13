Liven up Your Weekday Lunch With This Superb Salmon Salad Recipe From Kristin Cavallari

Share

“It’s quick and easy but packed with flavor,” she tells us.

On the weekends, it’s easier to find the time to spend a relaxing afternoon in the kitchen experimenting with a unique recipe. But as we all know, weekdays are another story — the chaos of work, caring for our families, running errands, and simply trying to keep our heads on straight makes it tough to carve out space for culinary creativity.

But that just got a whole lot easier, thanks to Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking, the newest cookbook from Kristin Cavallari. If you loved the mouth-watering finds from her previous work (including True Roots and True Comfort), you’ll be over the moon about this handy installment that specifically targets the days when your schedule is so packed that you might not even think about food until your stomach starts rumbling.

We’ve got an exclusive look at one of her delectable creations, a salmon BLT salad that’ll definitely give your boring old bowl a run for its money. “It’s quick and easy but packed with flavor,” Cavallari tells us. “I love the classic BLT combo of bacon, lettuce, and tomato, and I love a big salad for lunch, so I wanted to combine the two. And for the dressing, I’m in a big tomatillo phase.”

Not only does this dish taste amazing, but the recipe was carefully built with healthy, high-quality ingredients in mind, Cavallari explains.

“This salad has a few of my favorite things: salmon (which has omega-3s and is so, so good for you), bacon (no explanation needed), avocado (healthy fats), and spicy tomatillo ranch dressing (just yum). Together, they create culinary heaven,” she writes in the book. “If you aren’t familiar with tomatillos, they’re similar to tomatoes but are slightly less sweet and are perfect when drenched in ranch.”

You can purchase Truly Simple right here for more recipes like this, but without further ado, let’s get to making the salad that’ll actually have you excited for lunchtime.

Rodale Books/Aubrie Pick

Kristin Cavallari’s Salmon BLT Salad recipe

Spicy Tomatillo Ranch Dressing

Ingredients (makes 3 cups)

1½ cups mayo

1⁄4 cup full-fat coconut milk

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

3 tomatillos, coarsely chopped

1 cup packed, coarsely chopped fresh cilantro(1⁄2 bunch)

2 scallions, white and green parts, coarsely chopped

1 medium clove garlic,coarsely chopped

2 jalapeños, seeds removed, coarsely chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Place the mayo, coconut milk, lime juice, tomatillos, cilantro, scallions, garlic, jalapeños, salt, and a pinch of pepper in a high-powered blender. Blend on high until fully combined, about 30 seconds. The dressing will keep well in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days.

Salmon BLT Salad (serves two)

Ingredients

1 one-pound skin-on salmon fillet

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Salt and freshly ground black pepper1 head butter lettuce, chopped

¼ small red onion, chopped

1 avocado, diced

1 medium heirloom tomato, chopped

4 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

1 tablespoon chopped red chives

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Season the salmon with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast the salmon for either 7 to 9 minutes (for a pink and slightly raw center) or 10 to 14 minutes (for a fully cooked center), depending on your texture preference. Remove the skin by scraping it off with a fork. Split the salmon into two pieces.

3. Build the salads: Split the lettuce between 2 large bowls. Add half of the onion, avocado, tomato, bacon, and salmon to each bowl. Sprinkle both salads with chives, drizzle with dressing, and serve.

This recipe is reprinted with permission from Truly Simple, published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2023 by Kristin Cavallari.