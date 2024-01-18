Get a Protein Boost With Jake Cohen’s Chicken Tagine Quinoa Bowls

Share

Don’t worry, vegetarians: You can quickly make this dish meatless without compromising on flavor.

As I’m sure many of you are doing, I’m trying to cook some healthy, yet hearty dishes to kick off the new year. These protein-packed quinoa bowls are truly a meal prep staple in my home, layering so much flavor into one pot. A base of vegetables and ground chicken is heavily spiced and simmered with apricots, olives, and preserved lemon (find it by the jarred olives/international section at the grocery store!) so every grain of quinoa picks up a bit of that tagine vibe. It can quickly become vegetarian by swapping out the ground meat with drained canned chickpeas, which I do all the time when I’m looking to cut back!

Jake Cohen’s Chicken Tagine Quinoa Bowl Recipe

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 celery stalks, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 medium carrots, quartered and thinly sliced

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pound lean ground chicken or turkey

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups water

1/2 cup chopped dried apricots

1/2 cup chopped Castelvetrano olives

1 preserved lemon, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups quinoa

5 ounces baby spinach

1 bunch cilantro or parsley, minced

Instructions