With These Expert Tips, Making a Pie Crust Is No Big Deal (We Swear)

Share

Because nothing says love like “from scratch.”

Katie usually buys her pie crusts instead of making them by hand. Can you blame her? Crust-making is an intimidating task, and with so many to-do’s on our lists during the holidays, whipping one up from scratch can feel like a bridge way too far.

But there’s no need to resort to the store-bought stuff if you’re curious about trying to DIY your own. Katie went straight to an expert, Marie Saba, a chef and baker whose Instagram account is like a pie-based massage for your eyeballs. Her unbelievably gorgeous pumpkin confections, crumbly apple desserts, and pecan masterpieces are exactly what we want to eat at Thanksgiving — or at any other time of the year. (Plus, her general cooking tips and hacks are an absolute must for anyone from the newly baking-curious to longtime pie masters.)

Ready to bake along with Katie and Marie? Just gather your ingredients, and press play: