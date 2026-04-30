Katie and Kelly Rizzo Ditch Takeout for This Easy Dumpling Hack

When you open Instagram, do you find yourself endlessly scrolling through cooking videos in hopes of gaining inspiration for some fun new dish? You’re not alone: Katie loves looking at viral recipes, so in an effort to see if they actually live up to the hype, she and her friend Kelly Rizzo started a series called Is It As Good As It Looks? In these ultra-watchable video tutorials, this dynamic duo tries their hand at the recipes currently dominating social media. (And save you the trouble of attempting any duds for yourself.)

In the past, they've taste-tested cottage cheese pizza, cookie butter granola, and Dubai chocolate. Now that the pair have stepped back into the kitchen after a short break, they've already challenged themselves to ooey-gooey parmesan cheese balls and a protein-rich Reese's dupe. This week, they're experimenting with a savory dinner hack that might just become your substitute for Chinese takeout.

Dubbed the "lazy" dumpling hack, our dynamic duo nabbed this simple tutorial from Instagram. (The original recipe seems to hail from culinary creator Razi Khan.) Don't expect to be tasked with any tricky folding to make this dish: Instead, Katie and Rizzo demonstrate that you'll form easy meatballs, cover each in a wonton wrapper, then cook them in a pan. One quick tip: Wait for these bad boys to cool down before taking a bite (Katie herself learned this lesson the hard way).

Easy Pan Dumplings Recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients

450g ground meat

½ cup sliced green onions

2 tbsp coconut aminos

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ginger powder

⅓ cup of any broth

½ tsp chili flakes and black pepper

pinch of salt

8-10 dumpling or wonton wrappers

green onions, chili oil, and sesame seeds, for topping

Instructions

Mix the ground meat, green onions, coconut aminos, sesame oil, garlic powder, ginger powder, broth, chili flakes, black pepper, and salt. Form meatballs with your hands or an ice cream scoop. Add to an oiled pan and place a dumpling wrapper on top of each meatball. Pour any broth or water over the meatballs. Cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes. Spoon chili oil, green onions, and sesame seeds on top to serve.