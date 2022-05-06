Recipes May 6, 2022

For Dan “Grossy” Pelosi, Mom’s Carrot Cake Is the Ultimate Dessert

By Dan "Grossy" Pelosi

Dan Pelosi headshot

A slice for breakfast? We fully endorse it.

This is a “mom” recipe if there ever was one. One bowl, a wooden spoon, and a genius baby food ingredient hack make this carrot cake what it is. My mom made it every chance she got during my childhood, and I can only guess it was because she saw the look (and frosting) on my face while I devoured it. I’ve made it for many occasions as an adult and have a few friends who demand it as their birthday cake year after year. Just like mom, the look on their face while indulging in this carrot cake is the reason why I do it!

Carrot Cake

INGREDIENTS:

Cake:

  • 1 ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups flour*
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 cup walnuts**
  • 1 20 oz can crushed pineapple, strained***
  • 2 4oz jars carrot baby food

Frosting:

  • 16 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350º.

In a large bowl, stir all cake ingredients with a wooden spoon.

Grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray and pour in the batter. 2 round pans make a lovely layer cake, and a 13×9″ sheet pan makes a lovely sheet cake. Cupcakes are perfect here as well and usually take about 20-25 minutes bake yielding about 2 dozen.

Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean.

Cool completely on a rack.

Now, let’s make the frosting. Beat 16oz cream cheese, 2 sticks unsalted butter and 3 cups powdered sugar together in a stand mixer.

Add 2 teaspoons vanilla and beat 4-6 minutes, until fluffy and white.

Use a bit of frosting to hold cake in place, then flip it out onto a stand or plate. Frost casually. Decorate with whole walnuts on top for extra nostalgia.

Place cake in the fridge and let it get cold. I find it’s best after as much time in the fridge as possible, and its shelf-life is amazing — like, “eat it on day 4 for breakfast” kind of shelf-life.

*Gluten-free All-Purpose 1:1 flour can be used.

**Any other nut can be used, or nuts can be left out altogether.

***If you have a pineapple allergy, mashed bananas or apple sauce can be used.

