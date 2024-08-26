Feed a Crowd With This Stellar Grilled Steak and Puttanesca Salad

Share

The whole family will be asking for seconds.

Cooking for a large group comes with lots of pressure — but you’ll have nothing to fear when you’ve got this superstar dish from culinary creator Andrea Buckett in your pocket. “This is a brilliant recipe that’s chock-full of flavor — and perfect to feed a crowd,” she says.

If you saw the simple sushi sandwich recipe Buckett shared with us recently, you know she’s all about approachable food that you can actually make at home, and this stellar salad is no exception. Buckett’s also thought carefully about preparing the meat in a way that won’t sacrifice the subtleties of the ingredients: “The steak is grilled with only salt and pepper, then it gets a ‘reverse rub’ after it comes off the grill,” she says. “This means the flavors of the rub get to shine and aren’t dimmed by charring on the barbecue.”

So without further ado, let’s get started!

Andrea Buckett’s Grilled Steak and Puttanesca Salad

Ingredients

For the steak

900g (32 oz) flank steak

1/2 tsp salt

For the reverse rub

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp capers, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp minced fresh parsley

1 tbsp anchovy paste

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

¼ tsp salt

For the tomato salad

4 large tomatoes (800g or 28 oz), diced

¾ cup Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

15 basil leaves, torn

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground pepper

Instructions

1. Preheat the barbecue to 400°F.

2. Season the steak with salt and place it on the preheated barbecue. Cook until it is medium-rare. Insert a thermometer into the thickest part of the meat, and when it reads 135°F, take it off the barbecue and tent it loosely with aluminum foil for 15 minutes.

3. Mix together all the ingredients for the reverse rub and set aside. This can be done well in advance and stored in the fridge for up to three days.

4. Toss all the ingredients for the tomato salad in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp of the reverse rub mixture and mix together.

5. Place the meat on a cutting board and slather the top with 2 tbsp of the reverse rub. Turn it over and repeat on the other side. Slice the steak against the grain.

6. Place the tomato salad on a large platter and top with slices of the flank steak and dot with any extra rub mixture.

Buckett’s extra tips and tricks

Use a meat thermometer. This ensures the steak is cooked to the perfect medium-rare temperature of 135°F.

Let the steak rest. Tent the steak with aluminum foil and let it rest for 15 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute.

Slice against the grain. This ensures the steak is tender and easy to eat.

Use fresh ingredients. Fresh parsley, basil, and high-quality olive oil will make a big difference in flavor.

Substitute tomatoes when needed. If local tomatoes aren’t in season, use smaller cherry and grape tomatoes for a great pop of flavor.