This “Pasta Pizza” Was Giada’s Childhood Staple

Share

Two great tastes that are really great together.

This recipe was a staple in my childhood, and one my mom always turned to with leftover spaghetti. It’s now a staple of my own for Jade, and a perfect dish to make when you have random odds and ends in the fridge: Frozen vegetables, greens, leftover roasted vegetables, and beyond all make a great addition.

Pasta Pizza

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 pound spaghetti

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups jarred marinara sauce plus more for serving if desired

Nonstick Cooking Spray

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided

2 eggs beaten

1/2 cup torn basil leaves



INSTRUCTIONS:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta according to package directions, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, remove the pasta to a large bowl. Add the parmesan cheese and the sauce and toss to combine. Allow to cool to room temperature for 10 minutes.

Preheat the broiler to high.

Heat a medium oven-proof nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spray the pan evenly with nonstick cooking spray. Add 1 cup of mozzarella, the eggs, and basil to the cooled pasta and toss well to coat. Add the pasta mixture to the hot pan, press down evenly and gently, and cook for about 5 minutes or until the bottom is starting to set and turn golden. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Place the pan under the broiler and broil for 5 minutes or until the center of the pizza is completely firm.

Allow the pizza to cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Place a large rimmed plate or baking sheet over the pan and invert the pizza. Slice into wedges and serve with more sauce if desired.

Republished with permission from Giadzy. For more pics and ideas, follow her @giadzy on Instagram.