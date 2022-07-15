These Cold Peanut Noodles Are the Summer Dinner We’ll Be Making Immediately

Share

Plus, an outstandingly chic green bean side dish.

Lately, we can’t get enough of Alexandra Stafford: This chef, author, blogger (and prolific Instagrammer) is well-known for sumptuous seasonal recipes full of fresh produce. When we’re scouring the Internet for exhilarating, flavorful summer meal ideas that also keep us cool, we know we’ll find something in her trove of recipes.

Below, we’re showing off two of our favorites: a cold peanut and cucumber salad and a dish of blistered green beans. The peanut salad perfectly balances umami tang with acidic lime juice, a pop of sweet maple syrup, and all the luxurious creaminess that half a cup of peanut butter can provide. The cucumbers, cilantro, and scallions also bring those light, fresh flavors that keep the noodles from feeling too heavy. You can use whatever noodles you like, but Stafford recommends using thick, chewy, frozen udon noodles. This recipe strikes the perfect balance between “hearty main dish” and “I want to spend an absolute minimum of time lingering over a hot stove.”

The blistered green bean side dish is a perfect excuse to pop out to the farmer’s market and indulge in a produce haul. While this recipe is pretty minimalistic, it still packs a punch: Stafford uses a few carefully chosen, pungent aromatics to elevate the beans without any unwanted fussiness. This recipe comes together in the broiler, and Stafford mentions that the beans can blister in as little as five minutes — but that does depend on your oven. Just keep a watchful eye on them, and you should see excellent results. And definitely give this recipe a try if you’re a fan of capers!

Cold Peanut Salad with Cucumbers

Ingredients:

For the dressing:

1/2 cup peanut butter or other nut butter

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup soy sauce or tamari

2 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoon maple syrup

1/4 cup water plus more as needed

2 garlic cloves, finely minced or grated

2 teaspoons grated or finely minced fresh ginger

2 to 3 teaspoons chili garlic sauce, such as Sambal Oelek, optional

Flaky sea salt such as Maldon

For the salad:

1 lb. frozen udon noodles or 8 oz. dried noodle of choice

1 to 2 large cucumbers, about 12 to 14 oz pre-sliced, see notes

2 to 4 scallions, thinly sliced to yield a scant cup

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, optional

1/2 cup roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

1/4 cup peanut-ginger dressing plus more to taste

Instructions:

Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, maple syrup, water, ginger, garlic, and chili-garlic sauce, if using. Season with a pinch of sea salt. Taste. Adjust with more lime or salt to taste. As the dressing sits, it may thicken. If it does, thin with a tablespoon of water until it reaches the right consistency.

Boil the noodles: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Boil the udon or noodles of choice according to package instructions. My frozen udon noodles have been taking roughly 5 minutes to cook through. Drain and rinse under cold water.

Prep the cucumbers: I’ve been loving using my spiralizer for this one. You could use a mandoline, too, or you could simply slice your cucumbers as thinly as possible. To spiralize, cut off the very ends of each cucumber, then fit the cucumber into the spiralizer and turn until the cucumber has been transformed into thin whisps. I’ve been using about 8 ounces of spiralized cucumbers for this recipe.

Make the salad: Place the noodles into a large bowl. Pat dry with a towel if still wet. Toss with 1/4 cup of the dressing. Noodles should be nicely sauced. Add the cucumbers, scallions, cilantro, if using, and peanuts. Toss again. Taste. Add more dressing to taste if the salad seems underdressed — I usually add a splash more — or a pinch of sea salt if it tastes underseasoned. Serve immediately or transfer to quart containers and stash in the fridge. Store extra dressing in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Blistered Green Beans

Serves 2 as a side dish

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (or less if you are sensitive to heat)

1 tablespoon capers

1 lb. green beans, stemmed

kosher salt to taste

Instructions:

Heat the broiler to high for at least 15 minutes. Line a rimmed sheet pan with aluminum foil.

In a small skillet, place 2 tablespoons of the oil, the garlic, crushed red pepper flakes (start with a quarter teaspoon if you are sensitive to heat), and capers. Turn the heat to low and let the oil slowly infuse.

Meanwhile, toss the green beans on the prepared sheet pan with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and kosher salt to taste. Taste a green bean raw — it should taste nicely seasoned. Transfer pan to broiler and cook 2 minutes. Check. If the beans aren’t beginning to char, return for another 1 to 2 minutes. If they are charring, toss, and return to the broiler for another 2 minutes. Check again. Remove from oven if the beans are blistered to your liking, otherwise, cook for another minute or so. (Note: When my broiler has preheated sufficiently, my beans consistently blister in 5 minutes, with one toss halfway through. Every oven is different, however, so be vigilant!)

Transfer blistered green beans to a serving platter.

Meanwhile, your olive oil should be gently shimmering with the garlic, capers, and pepper flakes. Turn the heat up to medium or high and keep a close watch. Stir occasionally and as soon as you see the garlic beginning to brown at the edges and crisp up, remove the pan from the burner and pour the oil over the beans.

Gently toss. Taste. Season with more salt if desired. Serve immediately.

Alexandra Stafford lives in upstate New York with her husband and four children. Her cookbook, Bread Toast Crumbs, was nominated for the 2017 IACP Julia Child First Book award. Alexandra’s food journey began in 2003 when she graduated from Yale and moved to Philadelphia, where she attended cooking school and worked in professional kitchens. After spending two years at Fork, first as a prep cook, ultimately as sous chef, she left the restaurant world and started her blog, Alexandra’s Kitchen. Today, she updates her blog weekly with new recipes and contributes to various food websites and magazines as well.