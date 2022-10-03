Spice Things up With Cameron Diaz’s Cauliflower Buffalo “Wings”

Share

Because who says cauliflower can’t have a kick?

If you haven’t seen Cameron Diaz for a while, you may be wondering why she’s disappeared from our screens. This semi-retired actress made a name for herself in classic 90s rom-coms like There’s Something About Mary and early 2000s blockbuster hits like Charlie’s Angels.

But in the past eight years, Diaz has taken a break from movies while also gently critiquing the film industry. Speaking to Gwenyth Paltrow, Diaz said that while she loves filmmaking, she was tired of being overly coddled and wanted to focus on becoming an adequately self-sufficient and completely realized individual: “I really needed to know that I could take care of myself and that I knew how to be an adult.” She proudly told Paltrow that this break gave her a hard-won sense of well-being: “I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself.”

Naturally, we’re all about taking time off to be mentally fit, so we’re happy that Diaz has been openly advocating for a healthy dose of reflection and self-love. And since she’s taken a break from acting, other facets of her personality have shined through. She interviewed doctors, writers, and nutritionists for her project The Longevity Book, which examines the underlying science of the aging female body. She co-founded a line of organic wines. She’s shared radical advice on growing older with style and panache.

She’s also started sharing casual footage of delicious, veggie-heavy home cooking on her Instagram. In one of our favorite videos, she roasts up some cauliflower buffalo “wings.” You can follow the recipe below, but we really recommend that you watch the video because Diaz is a hilarious, improvisational cook with incredible screen presence (of course). Her enthusiasm is seriously contagious.

Cameron Diaz’s Cauliflower Buffalo “Wings”

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower

Buffalo wing hot sauce

½ tsp. Garlic powder

½ tsp. Onion powder

½ tsp. Paprika

Salt to taste

1 tbsp. of olive oil

2 tbsp. of butter

Ranch dressing or sour cream and ranch packet seasoning

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Cut cauliflower into hearty florets. Set aside in a medium mixing bowl.

In a small dish or bowl, mix garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and salt together.

Toss cauliflower with olive oil until evenly coated. Sprinkle seasoning over cauliflower and toss.

Spread seasoned cauliflower florets onto a foil-lined baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add hot sauce and stir until combined.

When the cauliflower is golden brown, drizzle with sauce. Broil for about 2 minutes, or until crisp. Note: While Cameron Diaz uses her broiler to complete the dish, you can forgo this method if you don’t feel comfortable broiling or lack access to a broiler. Simply continue baking for 10 minutes or until the cauliflower has reached desired crispness.

Serve with ranch on the side.