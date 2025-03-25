This Easy Chicken Meal Will Reignite Your Love For Weeknight Dinners

Got spare chicken on your hands but bored to death of your current weeknight routine? Put down the sheet pan and plain salt and pepper. We’ve got three (spicy!) words for you: Chicken hara masala.

For the uninitiated, culinary creator Maryam Jillani explains the dish in her cookbook Pakistan: Recipes and Stories from Home Kitchens, Restaurants, and Roadside Stands: “Hara masala is a combination of cilantro, mint, and chiles that is used to infuse the chicken with a bright, fresh flavor.”

To make this splendid supper, you’ll need to mince those herbs and combine them with plain yogurt. You’ll then sear chicken chunks before adding the yogurt to the pan so that the flavors can meld with the meat.

That said, that herby spiciness is only part of the story. What really makes this dish perfect for a hectic Wednesday evening is the time you’ll spend cooking: “I enjoy making this on weeknights since it’s a light and filling meal that comes together in less than 30 minutes,” Jillani writes.

You can serve this culinary treasure with roti, naan, or plain white rice — no matter which route you choose, you’ll end up with a hall of fame-worthy meal.

Chicken Hara Masala / Chicken in Cilantro, Mint, and Chile Yogurt Sauce

Serves 2-3 as main course

Ingredients

1 cup (16 g) cilantro leaves and stems

½ cup (12 g) mint leaves

2 bird’s eye chiles

½ cup (120 g) full-fat yogurt, lightly whisked

⅓ cup (80 ml) vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons garlic paste

1 ½ teaspoons ginger paste

1 pound (450 g) boneless chicken, cut into 1- to 1½-inch (2.5 to 4 cm) pieces

1 ¼ teaspoons salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon ground white pepper (optional)

1 ½ teaspoons red chile flakes

Instructions

In a food processor, combine the cilantro, mint, and chiles. Pulse until finely minced. In a medium bowl, fold together the herb mixture and whisked yogurt and set aside. In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium-low heat until it begins to shimmer. Stir in the garlic paste and ginger paste and fry for 30 seconds to 1 minute until the pastes stop smelling raw. Take care not to let them burn. Increase the heat to high and add the chicken, 1 teaspoon of the salt, white pepper (if using), and chile flakes. Sear the chicken for 3 to 5 minutes until no longer pink. Stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and the yogurt and herb mixture, mixing well. Turn the heat to medium-low, partially cover the pan with a lid, and let cook on a gentle simmer for 8 to 10 minutes until the chicken tenderizes and is cooked through. Serve immediately.

Excerpted with permission from Pakistan: Recipes and Stories from Home Kitchens, Restaurants, and Roadside Stands by Maryam Jillani, published by ‎Hardie Grant North America, March 2025, RRP $40.00 Hardcover.