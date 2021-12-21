Here Are the Self-Care Habits Celebs Will Be Doing in 2022

Share

How to keep your momentum up in the new year.

As we make our way through the final days of 2021, you’ve probably started thinking about that age-old question: What’s my New Year’s Resolution?

The thing is, so often the resolutions we make focus on what we don’t want to do. Maybe that’s eating less junk food, cutting down on the chardonnay, or spending less time scrolling through Instagram. And while those can be admirable goals, it’s also nice to head into a brand new year thinking less about what’s not working for you and more about what enriched your last year instead.

So we asked some of our celebrity pals to let us in on the habits they’re committing to bringing with them into 2022 — and doing a whole lot more of! We love the idea of celebrating the things that nourish us, and these self-care habits would be great to pick up yourself, to make the next year a truly rewarding (and healthy) one.

“Pilates was my salvation this year, and I hope to keep it up next year. My teacher Ashley says ‘sitting is the new smoking,’ and I was getting sciatica at the beginning of the pandemic. I don’t have the problem anymore, and my core is much stronger! I do it three days a week. I’d like to add more cardio to my routine, so I’m going to figure out how to do that in 2022!” – Katie Couric, our fearless leader and author of the 2021 memoir (and New York Times bestseller!) Going There

“I’ve been taking Alaya Naturals‘ synbiotic (pre and probiotic), collagen peptides, and super greens powder regularly! I notice I have more energy, haven’t been sick once, and my skin glows. I’ve also been doing the Wim Hof Method — which includes focused breathing exercises and cold showers — and I believe it helped me rehab a serious injury. I notice it gives me better endurance and power when training, and even quicker recovery times!” – Jillian Michaels, creator of The Fitness App

“I’ve been doing The Five Minute Journal, and I love it because it helps shift your thoughts to always focusing on the positive, and being grateful. Life changes when we’re able to focus on what we have, rather than what we don’t. I also get my kids involved: I think teaching them young will hopefully set a good foundation for the rest of their lives.” – Kristin Cavallari, founder of Uncommon James

“Therapy has been a great help to me this year. As I embark on this new and exciting chapter of my career, having a therapist that I can talk to every week has really bolstered my confidence and helped me remain calm, even under stressful situations. Next year, I want to continue working with my therapist and working on myself. I also want to continue to work with Frame Therapy and The JED Foundation to use my platform to discuss mental health and the importance of having someone to talk to, along with pointing to some helpful resources to do so.” – Tinx, TikTok superstar

“Riding my horse has become the medicine I never knew I needed. It’s an hour each day where I totally unplug from the world and focus on a sport and connection with this incredible creature. It clears my mind, teaches me humility, increases my confidence, and connects me to an incredible group of equestrians who know exactly what I’m talking about.” – Tyler Whitman, star of Million Dollar Listing New York

“Intuition-building exercises! I believe our intuition is always more powerful than anyone else’s advice. But for so many of us, especially women, our own self-doubt combined with the moose of other people’s opinions can get so loud that we don’t even hear our own gut feeling anymore. Once a day, often for just five minutes, I think back to a situation where I had a gut feeling but perhaps didn’t listen to it, or a moment where I had a gut feeling, even when it might have gone against the advice from others, and I trusted it. Then I reflect on what happened after. This can help us build that muscle of intuition stronger and stronger, so that over time, we’re better able to trust ourselves.” – Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics

“Something that really worked for me in 2021 was reminding myself to be grateful for every single moment, especially on the days when I can get really hard on myself. More so than ever this year, I consciously tried to be present in every moment, whether that was a conversation with a stranger, hanging with friends or family, or expanding my creative side. I want to continue to be grateful and present every day because I believe that makes life so full and beautiful.” – Peng Peng Lee, TikTok sensation