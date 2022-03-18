Welcome to Our Katie’s Shop Newcomers

Share

These are the brands you’ll be telling friends about.

When we first launched Katie’s Shop in October of 2021, it included around 95 brands with products we love, stories that inspire us, and missions we admire. In the months since, Katie’s Shop has grown to include 130 amazing brands making everything from sustainable athleisure to safe cleaning products to organic coffees, all while charting the course for responsible business practices in the future.

We’ve put together a list of seven beautiful brands you might have missed in Katie’s Shop, and our favorite products from each of them. You can find all 130-plus companies on Katie’s Shop, or read on for a few of the newcomers we’re so excited about. Stay tuned for more as we expand our incredible community!

Thistle Farms Thistle Farms Thistle Farms is a favorite of Katie herself — in fact, it was one of the local charities she made a donation to on her book tour this past fall. Founded by Becca Stevens more than 20 years ago, Thistle Farms provides women survivors of abuse, addiction, incarceration, and trafficking with employment and a supportive residential community. The organization houses 26 women at a time for up to two years, during which residents work making home and body products or in Thistle Farms' shop and cafe. Try Katie's favorite Lavender Linen Spray or the woodsy Calm candle to bring natural, soothing scents into your home.

The Good Patch The Good Patch Wellness, meet convenience. Longtime friends Kelly Brock, David Nicholson, and Betsy Scanlan merged their experiences in the spa and CBD industries to develop a better way to handle everyday inconveniences like stress, energy slumps, and period pain. They infused plant-based remedies into wearable skin patches which allows you to determine exactly how long you want to feel the effects of each formula. Try the fan-favorite B12 Awake patch to replace that third cup of coffee, or the Cycle patch for painful period days.

OOFOS OOFOS You know the involuntary sigh you let out when you lie down after a long day? That's what OOFOS is named for. OOFOS' cushy sandals and slip-ons are designed specifically for recovery, with high-tech foam that both cushions and supports your feet to ease stress on the rest of your body. They're for everyone from elite athletes to casual walkers, and the sneaker-like slip-ons will become your go-to everyday shoe.

Kyrgies Kyrgies Loungewear and house shoes came to stay in 2020, and Kyrgies are the slippers of your dreams. Each pair is handmade by members of a women-led artisan collective in Kyrgyzstan using locally sourced wool felt, and they're both cozy and breathable for year-round wearability. The soles mold to your feet over time to create the perfect fit, and they're made to last for years, at a price point we can get behind. We like the Classic Wool Slippers for wearing around the house, but the rubber-soled Walkabout Lace-Ups can even stand up to runs to the mailbox.

Eleni's Cookies Eleni's Cookies If you're Team Crispy Cookie, Eleni's is about to be your new snack obsession. Started by Eleni Gianopulos in her kitchen more than 20 years ago, the New York City-based company now ships buttery, melt-in-your-mouth cookies nationwide. They're made in an entirely nut-free facility and are 100 percent Kosher, making them perfect for stress-free sharing at school and beyond. Our personal favorite is the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, which have a touch of cinnamon that cuts the sweetness just enough.

Pistola Denim Pistola Denim You know that pair of jeans sitting at the bottom of your drawer that didn't even look good on you in the fitting room? Kiss them goodbye. Pistola's unfussy jeans live in the sweet spot between trendy and timeless, and can do double and triple duty on a night out, weekend brunch, or a day in a casual office. They're an investment piece that will pay for itself again and again: KCM's Ciara has hardly taken off her pair of Cassie High-Rise jeans since she got them.