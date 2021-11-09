Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa With These DIY Beauty Recipes

Share

Just blend, apply, and reap the benefits.

If you’re interested in going more plant-based in your diet, why not try the same with your self-care routine? After all, natural ingredients can be hugely effective when it comes to moisturizing and nourishing your skin and hair — without some of the concerning chemicals in other, industrial-strength products.

The new wave of DIY beauty concoctions is a far cry from what existed back when you might’ve rubbed mayonnaise and beer into your hair for extra shine. With self-care hitting the mainstream and customers (aka all of us) becoming increasingly sophisticated, you can find plenty of beauty-friendly ingredients — think argan oil, shea butter, and tea tree oil — at health-food stores or even Whole Foods across the U.S. The best thing about making your own potions and creams is that you know exactly what’s going into them, and can alter the ingredients to suit the most sensitive of skin. Or add a drop or two of your favorite essential oil for a scent that’ll have you sniffing your own ponytail in awe for hours.

We’re huge fans of Captain Blankenship‘s products — so much so that we chose them for Katie’s Shop as one of the brands bringing high-quality beauty to consumers without the toxic additions. (The inspiration for the company was the founder’s love of the lush natural world in Maine, where she grew up.) The below hair- and skin-focused recipes, from CB founder Jana Blankenship’s book Wild Beauty, are a cinch to put together and use: Just blend together oils and apply whenever you need a boost of hydration. Plus, they don’t require complicated tools or processes. Simple and truly natural, they’re an easy way to make your self-care routine as eco-conscious as you are.

Butterfly Daytime Face Oil

You can use this simple but powerful daily face oil morning and night, all year round. The combination of jojoba and rosehip seed oil is easily absorbed, helping to soothe inflamed skin and encourage the shedding of dead skin cells. With no harsh preservatives, this potent blend delivers a dose of rich moisture straight to your skin. Adding a bit of your favorite essential oil or extract to the mix (jasmine is a favorite) makes the experience even more of a pleasure.

Yield: 1 oz

Ingredients:

-2 tbsp Jojoba Oil

-1 tbsp Rosehip Seed Oil

-5 drops Jasmine, Neroli or Rose Essential Oil

Tools:

-Small measuring cup or spouted bowl

-Tablespoon

-Small metal mixing spoon

-eyedropper

-1oz glass bottle with eyedropper

-optional: small funnel

Directions: Mix all ingredients together in measuring cup or bowl with metal spoon. Pour ingredients into glass bottle and close with eyedropper. Use several drops on moist skin morning and night or as needed.

If kept out of direct sunlight, will stay fresh for up to one year.

Shining Waves Hair Oil

Just like face oil, this hair oil imparts moisture and glow. It instantly adds shine and prevents frizz and flyaways. This is a rich blend of hair-nourishing carrier oils and essential oils that’ll bring life and softness to your mane.

Yield: 1 oz.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons argan oil

1 tablespoon jojoba oil

5 drops rosemary essential oil

5 drops ylang ylang essential oil

2 drops lavender essential oil

Optional: 1⁄8 teaspoon sea buckthorn oil

Additional equipment:

Small metal funnel

1-ounce glass bottle with eyedropper

Directions: Combine all ingredients in measuring cup and stir with spoon. With funnel, pour into glass bottle and close with eyedropper.

Use on wet or dry hair or as needed. If stored out of direct sunlight, will keep for up to 2 years.