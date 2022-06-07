Money June 7, 2022

5 Reasons to Feel Hopeful About the American Economy

By Katie Couric Media

megaphone

KCM/Getty Images

Things might not be as bad as they seem.

The economy has been a major source of anxiety over the last several months — and unfortunately, many of the things causing Americans distress don’t show any sign of going away. Gas prices are still extremely high, the housing market is still edging out buyers with wild bidding wars, and your grocery bill might never be as low as it used to be. And yet, in spite of all of that, there are plenty of reasons to feel hopeful about the state of our economy right now.

In a number of areas, from the job market to retirement accounts, tens of millions of Americans are doing well — so well, in fact, that The New York Times estimates this is the best economic period for employed Americans since we landed on the moon. One of the great ironies of this time period is that no one is talking about it, primarily because, as you likely know, good news doesn’t generate the attention that bad news does.

Axios pulled together a list of five aspects of the economy that are performing extremely well right now. To give you a brief break from the onslaught of bad news coming in every second, we’re re-sharing that list below.

  • Real Estate: If you’re actively on the hunt for a new home, then this market isn’t doing you any favors. But if you’re a homeowner, then you’ve been able to see massive gains in your home’s value in the last few years. And for anyone who views their home value as a retirement nest egg, this is a very, very good development.
  • Jobs: The unemployment rate is back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.6 percent, and there are currently over 11 million job openings available for those who are interested, Axios reports — so for those who are ready for that next big jump in their career, now might be the time!
  • Rainy day funds: A 2021 economic report by the Federal Reserve revealed some happy news about the economic state of millions of households across the country. According to the report, 68 percent of Americans said they have cash set aside for an emergency.
  • Retirement: While retirement accounts are always impacted by economic ups and downs, the last few years have seen great returns for American retirement accounts overall. Plus, for the first time, less than 50 percent of Americans expect to work past their early sixties, the New York Times reports.
  • Millennial Homeowners: 43 percent of millennials are officially homeowners! This number is up 5% from last year.

More About

Money
student loans student loans
May 26, 2022

Should We Forgive Student Loans Entirely?

Anxiety and frustration surrounding the student loan crisis has been simmering for years, but this summer it might finally reach a boiling point. That’s because the pause on federal student loan payments (which the Biden administration issued in response to the pandemic) officially ends in August, as of now. Additionally, the recent interest rate hike […]
a city made of money a city made of money
May 11, 2022

Ready for a Raise? Here Are the Cities with the Highest Salaries in the U.S.

Whether you’re actively looking for a boost in your paycheck or simply wondering whether your occupation might be more valued elsewhere, it’s always fun to find out how the other half lives. You might not be surprised to know that some of the cities with the highest median salary in the country are hubs like […]
illustration of pregnant women standing next to each other illustration of pregnant women standing next to each other
May 6, 2022

How Much Does it Cost to Give Birth in 2022?

For many women, a surprise pregnancy can be a source of limitless joy and excitement. For others, it can feel like a prison sentence — especially at a time when reproductive rights are under grave attack, and women could soon have severely limited agency in determining whether or not they want to carry a pregnancy […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events