5 Reasons to Feel Hopeful About the American Economy

Things might not be as bad as they seem.

The economy has been a major source of anxiety over the last several months — and unfortunately, many of the things causing Americans distress don’t show any sign of going away. Gas prices are still extremely high, the housing market is still edging out buyers with wild bidding wars, and your grocery bill might never be as low as it used to be. And yet, in spite of all of that, there are plenty of reasons to feel hopeful about the state of our economy right now.

In a number of areas, from the job market to retirement accounts, tens of millions of Americans are doing well — so well, in fact, that The New York Times estimates this is the best economic period for employed Americans since we landed on the moon. One of the great ironies of this time period is that no one is talking about it, primarily because, as you likely know, good news doesn’t generate the attention that bad news does.

Axios pulled together a list of five aspects of the economy that are performing extremely well right now. To give you a brief break from the onslaught of bad news coming in every second, we’re re-sharing that list below.