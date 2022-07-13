Money July 13, 2022

Here’s How Much Money it Takes to Be “Financially Comfortable” in 2022

By Katie Couric Media

Plus, how much you’ll need to move up to “wealthy.”

Americans say it takes a net worth of $774,000 to be “financially comfortable” these days — and if you want to be “wealthy,” you’d need more than double that, with assets worth at least $2.2 million.

That’s according to the 2022 Modern Wealth Survey from financial services firm Charles Schwab, which asked people across the country about their relationship to money and how it informs their lives. And while the numbers below are quite high, they’re not indicative of liquid cash or an individual salary. These are measures of a person’s total net worth — put simply, that’s all of their assets minus all of their debt and liabilities. (You can calculate your own net worth right here.)

The idea of being well-off financially is pretty abstract, and every individual has their own opinion about how much money they’d really need to feel like they have “enough,” but the data from this survey allows us to make that conversation a bit more concrete.

One interesting piece of the findings is how those numbers have shifted over the last few years. Back in 2018, Americans reported that they would need $1.4 million to be financially comfortable, and that total got lower in 2019, 2020, and 2021, when it reached $624,000. So the $774,000 that came out of this year’s survey marks the first uptick in that category in five years.

On the “wealthy” side, Americans said they would need $2.4 million in 2018, $2.3 million in 2019, $2.6 million in 2020, $1.9 million in 2021, and $2.2 million in 2022.

The report also includes location-specific data from 12 metro areas around the country — and it’s probably no surprise that California and New York are the places where consumers feel they need the most dough. At the top of the heap are San Francisco, New York City, and the Southern California area, which this survey defines as Los Angeles and San Diego.

So whether you’re planning for retirement and wondering how much you might need to save or you’re considering a relocation to another city (or you’re just curious!), here’s how much you’d need to achieve financial nirvana in various parts of the United States.

How Much Money It Takes to Be Wealthy and “Financially Comfortable” in the U.S. In 2022

Atlanta, GA: $771,000 to be financially comfortable; $2.5 million to be wealthy

Boston, MA: $892,000 to be financially comfortable; $2.7 million to be wealthy

Chicago, IL: $956,000 to be financially comfortable; $2.5 million to be wealthy

Dallas, TX: $840,000 to be financially comfortable; $2.6 million to be wealthy 

Denver, CO: $671,000 to be financially comfortable; $2.3 million to be wealthy 

Houston, TX: $919,000 to be financially comfortable; $2.6 million to be wealthy 

New York, NY: $1.4 million to be financially comfortable; $3.4 million to be wealthy

Phoenix, AZ: $747,000 to be financially comfortable; $2.7 million to be wealthy

San Francisco, CA: $1.7 million to be financially comfortable; $5.1 million to be wealthy

Seattle, WA: $1.2 million to be financially comfortable; $3.2 million to be wealthy 

Southern California (includes Los Angeles and San Diego): $1.3 million to be financially comfortable; $3.9 million to be wealthy 

Washington, D.C.: $1.1 million to be financially comfortable; $3.3 million to be wealthy 

Before you move, you want might want to consider which cities have the highest salaries.

