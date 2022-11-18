I’m Obsessed: Katie’s Fall Favorites

Share

What do I think about The Crown? It’s complicated.

I love sharing what I’m passionate about with all of you, in the hopes that I can recommend something that you’ll fall in love with, too! reading, eating, watching, and listening to that week. I missed doing that, so I wanted to share some new things I’ve been really into lately.

In short: I’m obsessed! What have you been obsessed with lately? Write me at info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

What I’m gushing about…

Everyone knows I’ve been obsessed with From Scratch, a series on Netflix about an American woman who travels to Florence and falls in love with an Italian chef. What made the series even more moving for me was the fact that it was based on a true story. I had the privilege of speaking with Tembi Locke, who wrote the book that was the basis of the series, and her sister Attica, the screenwriter. As you’ll see in this conversation, Tembi and I had a bond before we even met:

What I’m listening to…

This week I was at a conference called Google Zeitgeist and was lucky enough to hear Professor Laurie Santos speak about her wildly popular course at Yale called “Psychology and the Good Life,” which most people call the “Happiness Class.” It was packed with research on the science of emotional well-being, including habits you can adopt to improve your mood and even reap the long-term benefits of a sunnier outlook. She’s since turned her findings into a podcast called The Happiness Lab, and I think everyone should give it a listen — you may be surprised by what you learn!

What I’m cooking…

As many of you know, I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year and I’ve been desperately seeking side dishes. Who you gonna call? Jake Cohen! He came over and helped me cook three recipes: Brown butter mashed potatoes (yum), roasted root veggies with a date pistachio dressing (double yum), and challah & sourdough vegetarian stuffing! (Everything was SO delicious.) The good news? We have them all for you right here!

What I’m wearing…

I’ve already gotten a lot of mileage out of this pink suit from J. Crew (you may have seen me wear it on the TODAY show last month). I broke it out again for the conference and snapped a pic with the amazing Amanda Gorman. My exact suit is sold out — sorry! — but you can find a similar one at Banana Republic right here.

Amanda and I at Zeitgeist

Speaking of clothes, I’ve also been wearing these MANGO turtlenecks — they’re $20 each and the perfect weight. If you pay close attention, you’ll start noticing how often I wear them (lol): I have them in camel, green, black, and white.

Me with (from left to right) Jon Platt of Sony Music, musician Jon Batiste, and James Manyika of Google

What I’m watching…

I’ve been watching The Crown, and I’m not gonna lie, I find the latest installment pretty depressing because so much of it deals with Diana’s unhappiness. She comes across as a fairly one-dimensional figure, obsessed with her victimhood. Nevertheless, The Crown is still one of the most beautifully shot and wonderfully acted series today and one of my favorite shows of all time. (And if you’re wondering what the royals actually think of the show, check out our story on which family members are watching and whether they’re fans.)