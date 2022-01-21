Molner on His Birthday, Aging, and Celebrating With Katie

Share

Happy birthday, John!

January’s a busy month for the KCM community. There are a lot of Couric-Molner family birthdays in January, including Katie’s and John’s! Katie’s is earlier in the month, and John’s is Jan. 21. We chatted with John about how he feels about birthdays and aging…and honestly, we could all use a little bit of his birthday energy!

He also shared some hilarious birthday memories with us and his plans for the big one coming next year! Plus, if you’re looking for a birthday gift for someone like John, he rounded up some recommendations.

Katie Couric Media: So, you’re turning 59. How do you feel about that?

John Molner: I mean, it seems sort of old, but I’m younger than some people I know! I haven’t really thought that much about it in terms of the age, but I am starting to think a little bit about next year. Because next year, that’s sort of a big number. So I still feel like it’s pretty young right now. In general, I love my birthday. I embrace it. I do love, well, celebrating me a little bit! And in January, everyone always seems to be available. So it’s actually a very nice time to have a birthday.

How do you feel about aging in general?

I feel incredibly grateful for my health, family, and friends, I really do. I get more for my birthday. But if I do stop — I mean you can’t help but sort of look at it and say, wow, that number’s a little bit big, you know? But I feel lucky, my parents are in great health. I’m grateful for my brothers, Katie, Katie’s daughters, my kids, and my KCM family. I have a lot of gratitude for what we have, honestly, that’s the way I feel about it. My dad’s sort of funny, he’s my idol. And, I’m not supposed to say his age, but I’m 59 and let’s say he’s 31 years older than I am, and Herb’s amazing. He skis every day, we love going fly fishing together. He’s sharp as can be, he’s got more energy than I do. He’s incredibly vigorous to the point where people think he’s maybe 70. I mean, he looks great. And I’m like, don’t say you’re 70. You’re sort of an average 70! But for your age, you’re impressive! So I would sort of own it.

Did you do something big for your 50th?

Yeah, I did. I threw myself a party. I had just started dating Katie, we’d been together for maybe a year. Katie came, I had like maybe 50 or 60 friends at a restaurant in New York and there were some unbelievable, great toasts. Katie made a short but funny toast and we had a really nice time.

Katie and John at his 55th birthday.

And then when I turned 55, Katie threw a surprise party for me, which was really fun. That one, I wasn’t expecting anything. Because I think we had a busy month or something. And I said, “I don’t want to do anything much for my birthday.”

And I remember her sister and her brother-in-law, Kiki and Jim, were in town and I said, great, we’ll have dinner with Kiki and Jim and my brother and my brother’s partner. And we’re leaving to go out and Katie said, “Is that what you want to wear?” And it wasn’t that I wasn’t dressed that nicely. But she said, “why don’t you put your nice swacket on?” And I put it on. And we were going downtown and I’m like, why are we going all the way downtown? We’re just having dinner with Tom and Andy and Jim and Kiki! There are a lot of restaurants uptown! But Katie wanted to go to Danny Meyer’s restaurant, Porchlight. And I remember pulling up to the restaurant and as I walked by the restaurant, I looked in and I saw some guys I knew from Brown Brothers and I thought, oh, this is embarrassing. It’s like the day after my birthday and I’m like, that’s sort of awkward, ‘cause some of my work friends are in there, and they didn’t invite me to dinner. And then when I opened the door, I just started noticing that everybody I was looking at, I knew. They didn’t say anything — they didn’t yell! I guess they were bored! But there were like 50 people there and we had a great time.

Katie, John, and his daughter at his 55th birthday.

My ex-wife threw a great surprise party for me when I turned 40. She said something like, “pack your bags, we’re going to the airport.” She didn’t tell me where we were going. She said, “you’re going somewhere warm.” We ended up flying to Los Angeles. We get to the airport and I’m like, OK, that’s the surprise — we’re going to Los Angeles. And I had a few friends in Los Angeles. So I’m like, OK, I’m gonna see a couple of my friends. But then, the surprise kept on unfolding. And so it was very clever because she sort of diffused it by saying the first surprise is that you’re going to LA and you’re gonna see a couple of friends. And then when I got there, I saw a couple of friends and they’re like, we’re going to play golf tomorrow. And when I showed up at the range, different friends kept walking up from all over from different parts of my life. I had friends that had come in from everywhere, one friend that was working in Europe that came in, another friend was based in Chicago. And so when I thought, that was it, another layer unfolded. And then after golf, I thought, OK, now the eight of us and our wives are going to go have dinner. And when we showed up at the restaurant, a whole bunch of people from my life were there. So, she did quite a nice job on that.

John golfing in Los Angeles for his 40th birthday.

What are some memorable birthday presents that you’ve gotten in your life? Even as a kid?

Oh, that’s a good question. I think one year, my brothers gave me a nice sort of vintage watch. It’s very stylish. I literally can’t remember any others. So that tells you something. I can’t remember any gifts I’ve received, so why bother even giving me anything?

What’s your favorite gift that Katie’s ever gotten you?

She’s not a huge shopper. We prefer experiences over stuff. Maybe we’ll buy a beautiful photograph or something together. It’s not like I got Katie an extraordinary birthday gift. I got her a ski parka. She needed one. She was skiing in this jacket that I don’t think was even a ski jacket. And she was starting to feel very self-conscious in it, because people were like, that’s not even a ski jacket! And it was very cold out. So I bought her a very nice ski jacket when the ski trip was over. So she’s not even gonna use it this year…

Is there something that you secretly want this year for your birthday?

I sort of planted an idea with Katie, which I think she’s pursuing. It’s a sort of lame gift. I like playing golf and I like the brand KJUS, so I asked her for a rain jacket for when I play golf from KJUS. Somebody gave me a nice bottle of scotch recently, a bottle of Macallan 15. I like all the gifts I’ve recommended on the site!

John celebrating his birthday with his big brother Tommy in 1968.

What were birthdays like for you as a kid? Did you have memorable birthday parties?

Yeah, I did. I seem to remember playing a version of pin the tail on the donkey. That was a lot of fun. I don’t know why that’s a fun game, but I don’t think it was a donkey. It was maybe some sort of poster of me. I’m not exactly sure what they were pinning on me. I have to fact-check that. But I had pretty good classic birthday parties. Had kids over, I’d wear the hat and have the cake and all that stuff, and sing.

There’s one birthday party that my son recounted at our wedding, where I think he was maybe turning 10 and there were about eight kids that came over and we had a ping pong table in our house. And the centerpiece of the party was this ping pong tournament. We had a ladder set up with all the kids competing in brackets and then moving on to the finals and the winner was gonna get the crown. And then some kid didn’t show up, so there was an open slot and I took the open slot. And I happened to be pretty good at ping pong. And I worked through my first-round match and my second-round and made the finals. And then I faced off against some nine-year-old kid in the finals, beat him, put on the crown for Henry’s party, and went around the house as the champ. You gotta teach these kids! Now and then, Henry shares that story to remind me of my behavior at my son’s birthday, a 40-year-old man beating a bunch of 10-year-olds at ping pong. Hey, a champion’s a champion!

Do you have any sort of ideas of what might make for a really good 60th celebration?

We had a big party for Katie’s 60th a few years ago. And so, I’m not going to try to do something quite like that, but we are thinking about what would be fun to do for the 60th. So I think the 59th is starting the countdown to what to do for my 60 birthday. We’re in the early innings. We’re exploring the idea of going someplace we haven’t been with some close friends I don’t get to spend much time with. I think something along those lines would be good. But it’s a lot of production to put it together. We’ll see if we’re able to pull that off. I think it’s important just to celebrate birthdays and celebrate milestones and find occasions to be together.

So how are you planning on celebrating your birthday this year?

I’m going to play golf for two days with some friends in Florida, that’ll be a lot of fun. That’s my birthday present to myself. Katie will be in Los Angeles and I think I’m gonna be flying back from Florida. So I may celebrate my birthday with the flight crew from Delta.

Also, by the time my birthday rolls around, we’ve had a lot of birthdays in the family. First, we have Carrie on January 5th, then we have Katie on the 7th, then my son Henry’s is on the 11th. Jay’s birthday was on the 9th. My daughter’s boyfriend is on the 18th. So it’s a lot to celebrate?

But at 59, can I still be unhappy when my birthday’s over?