Do You Really Need to Wash Your Bras After Every Wear?

The answer may surprise you.

As the old saying goes, a good bra is like a best friend: It supports you, lifts you up, and is always there when you need it. And as is the case with friends, we like some more than others, meaning you wear them more often. For those bras you pretty much live in, when do you absolutely have to throw one in the wash? Is it only after particularly sweaty days? Or should you be washing a bra after every single wear? After all, we don’t normally re-wear other underwear items without washing them.

We’ve got a lot of questions around the seemingly simple debate of to wash or not to wash on a daily basis. For example, does the type of bra you wear change how often you should wash it? What about how you should wash different bras? Does material matter? This is as complicated as putting on a corset!

When it comes to washing bras, the long sought-after answer is that it really depends. If you’re an active person or find yourself sweating a lot, you should probably wash your bra if it took in a lot of moisture. If you toss on a bra to run to the bank, come home, and then immediately take it off, chances are you don’t have to toss it in the wash just yet.

How often should you wash your bra?

According to the Cleveland Clinic and dermatologist Alok Vij, MD, there’s no exact science. It really all depends on how many “wears” you get out of a bra, and even then, deciding what a full wear is can be tricky.

Wearing one for a few hours at the office while you’re nice and cool in the air conditioning might not count as a full wear, while being out at the farmers market for one hour and sweating up a storm could be equivalent to two or three.

And even if you want to wear a bra two days in a row, it’s important to let it “rest.” Excessive, constant wear can actually stretch out your straps and band more quickly, meaning your bra won’t be as supportive. Normally, letting your bra rest overnight is long enough, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind if you tend to gravitate toward a specific one.

As a general rule, Thirdlove recommends washing your bra at least once every week or two. Of course this depends on how many bras are in your rotation — if you’re wearing a different bra everyday, you probably don’t have to wash them all once a week.

Of course, if you notice any noticeable stains or funky smells, it’s time to give it a good wash.

How should you wash your bra?

Bras are complicated garments with a lot of delicate components, but that doesn’t mean they have to be hand washed. Take some extra care by placing your bras in a mesh lingerie bag to avoid the hooks from latching onto other clothing or getting stuck on your agitator, and you can easily wash them with the rest of your clothes on a gentle cycle. Just make sure to clasp the hooks on your bras before putting them into the bag to ensure they don’t snag or tangle up with each other in there. Thankfully, there are plenty of washing guides out there that can help you determine the best way to wash your bra if you aren’t sure.

Use a detergent that’s safe for your skin, as everyone’s sensitivities are different. Some people break out in a rash if their clothes are washed in a heavily scented detergent, while others don’t. It’s all about preference.

One thing most bra retailers and experts agree on is you should never throw any bras in the dryer. The high heat can lead to bras shrinking or losing shape more quickly. Using a drying rack is your best option.

Do different kinds of bras need to be laundered differently?

For the most part, no. Putting bras in a lingerie bag (this one has almost 10,000 very satisfied reviews!) and using the gentle cycle is safe for most bras. Cold water is best for delicate fabrics like lace or mesh, as warm water can damage them, but other than that, they can all pretty much be washed the same way.

Cotton bralettes or sports bras can even handle a “rougher” wash outside of a lingerie bag because they have fewer components that can get snagged or damaged in the washing machine. That being said, you should still treat them with care if you want them to last a long time.

The only caveat we’ll mention with sports bras is that you should wash them after every single wear if that wear includes an intense, sweaty workout. Always toss sweaty bras in the wash, even if you only wore them once, as bacteria and dirt can build up and irritate your skin if you put it on again.

