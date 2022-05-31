Give Your Grad a Boost With This Priceless Advice from Katie’s Book

Share

Whether they’re moving away from home for the first time or jumping into the job market, the class of 2022 can look forward to a whole host of experiences they’ve never had before. New adventures, setbacks, and opportunities await these grads — and that can all be pretty daunting. Luckily, Katie’s collected some grade-A advice from people at the top of their fields that can help any grad take on whatever life throws their way.

Beyoncé, Malcolm Gladwell, Martha Stewart, and more shared their meditations on perseverance, courage, and failure in Katie’s bestseller, The Best Advice I Ever Got. They also offer some practical tips on how to succeed in the workplace and wise words for the grad still trying to find what they’re passionate about. If you’re looking for some words of wisdom to bestow upon the grad in your life (or a great graduation gift), look no further.

Helen Mirren (Academy Award and Emmy-Winning Actress): Beware of Fear

My secondary school was a parochial school run by Bernardine nuns in forbidding black robes. On my first visit to the school, I had an interview with the headmistress. She was a very old lady called Dame Mother Mary Mildred. (“Dame” because she had been honored for past achievements; I never knew what.) She had one eye that drooped and was somewhat frightening to the 10-year-old that I was. However, she was also very wise, and kind without being sentimental. She took one look at me and said, in such a way that I have never forgotten it,“Beware of fear.”

It took me many years to understand the power and importance of that observation. Fear can be one of the most destructive of human emotions. It is, of course, also very important, in that fear sometimes stops you from doing stupid things. But it can also stop you from doing creative or exciting or experimental things. It can cloud your judgment of others, and lead to all kinds of evil. The control and understanding of our personal fears is one of the most important undertakings of our lives.

Larry King (Emmy Award-Winning TV and Radio Host): Learn How To Listen

I never learned anything when I was talking. The best learning lesson I can give you on accomplishment is to listen. Learn how to listen. You don’t learn anything when you are talking. Think about it.

Tavis Smiley (PBS Host, Author, and Philanthropist): Fail Better

“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.”

The words of the great writer and poet Samuel Beckett. Words that I have learned to live by. Anyone who has ever succeeded in any human endeavor will tell you that he learned more from his failures than he ever learned from his successes. If he’s being honest. But a funny thing happens when “success” becomes an individual’s dominant definer. Very few people want to then actually acknowledge the mistakes they’ve made along the way. That’s unfortunate, because it promulgates an artificial concept of “success.”

By artificial, I mean the notion that people become successful without what I call “success scars.” Let’s be clear: There is no success without failure. Period. And usually a lot of it. I used to love Michael Jordan’s “Failure” commercial for Nike. You might recall it:

I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot…and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.

Powerful stuff.

When you think about it, Beckett was right. Life is ultimately about failing better. Every day that you wake up, you get another chance to get it right. To fail better. We have to learn to think of failure in a different way. To think of failure as a friend, really. A friend who, if embraced, can usher us into new experiences, exposures, and excellencies.

Just look around — there are examples everywhere of people who have failed up. Others have done it, and you can, too.

Beyoncé (Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter, Performer, Actress, and Designer): Take Time to Know Yourself

Knowing who you are is the greatest wisdom a human being can possess. Know your goals, what you love, your morals, your needs, your standards, what you will not tolerate and what you are willing to die for. It defines who you are. I have learned not to obsess over being number one all the time. Sometimes not being number one gives you the incentive and the courage to fight harder; it is motivating. Have patience. Have grace. Be secure enough in yourself to base success on personal growth.

Take at least twenty minutes every day to be still and quiet. Time to sit in complete silence. Think. Reflect. Dissect your thoughts and feelings. Relive any mistakes from the day before. Decide how to be smarter and tougher, how to be more committed and considerate of others and more sensitive and aware of your surroundings. Choose something you learned that will make you a better person. Choose to be happy and positive. Live like the blessed human you are. Define you. Knowing who you are allows you to create your own beautiful legacy.

Colin Powell (Four-Star General and Sixty-Fifth United States Secretary of State): It Doesn’t Matter Where You Start

I graduated from the City College of New York 52 years ago. They were glad to see me go, with my 2.0 average, hoping the Army could do something with me. I am now considered one of the greatest sons of City College and they name things after me. So it doesn’t matter where you start in life but where you finish and, along the way, whether you do something that you love and enjoy doing. Never settle for anything less than what you love doing and do well.

Indra Nooyi (CEO of PepsiCo): Opportunity Will Find You

There really is nothing like a concrete “life plan” to weigh you down. Because if you always have one eye on some future goal, you stop paying attention to the job at hand, miss opportunities that might arise, and stay fixedly on one path even when a better, newer course might have opened up.

When I was growing up in Chennai, India, I had no idea that I would one day be the head of PepsiCo. I majored in chemistry at university. My heroes were people like Paul Berg, who shared a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on DNA. I wasn’t looking to go into big business. I had no dreams of being a CEO. I just did every job I had to the best of my ability, and the opportunities found me.

Being able to change course is more important today than ever. The world is in flux—technologically, socially, and economically—but it’s also increasingly interconnected. This means that we have many more opportunities before us than preceding generations ever had. You can work anywhere in the world, and choose an infinite number of roles and careers. In this rapidly changing environment, not knowing where your path will take you is no cause for panic. In fact, it gives you a competitive edge. It leaves you open to change, adaptation, and opportunities. It’s a wonderful, enviable position to be in.

Stephen Colbert (Bestselling Author, Satirist, and Host of The Colbert Show): Yes…and That’s the Word

Say yes to any opportunity to do anything even close to what you dream of doing. This will sometimes get you in over your head, but that will just make you swim harder. It’s the best way to meet other people who love to do what you love to do. You will learn from and comfort each other.

Malcolm Gladwell (Bestselling Author and Writer): Don’t Turn on Your Greatest Asset

Most people, I realize, get advice from their parents. But my parents are of the type who let their actions, not their words, set the example. So I can’t point to some pithy bit of wisdom passed down from my father or mother (except for my father’s solemn warning to me, when I graduated from college, to steer clear of journalism).

But as a kid I was a great fan of the baseball writer Bill James, who once wrote something that has always stayed with me. It was about the hugely talented Montreal Expos teams of the late 1970s and early 1980s, which never quite fulfilled their potential. Finally, one of those teams confronted its failures and got rid of the player it felt was the culprit—the catcher Gary Carter. But, as James pointed out, Carter wasn’t the reason for the team’s failure at all. He was, in fact, the best player there. The Expos, in their moment of crisis and desperation, had — paradoxically — turned on their greatest asset. I was incredibly struck by that observation. And since then I’ve seen versions of this mistake played out again and again, both in my own life and in the lives of others — not to mention in the politics of countries.

That which we do best is the most visible and the most scrutinized thing about us, so it is almost inevitable that when times get hard it’s the aspect of our lives that we fixate on — for better (occasionally) but mostly for worse. I’ve seen relationships falter in bad times, not because they were weak but because they were strong. I saw this country, after 9/11, respond to a challenge to its values (freedom and tolerance) by attacking those very same values. And it’s only by remembering that bit of advice from Bill James that I’ve prevented myself from making this same mistake again and again.

Carter is in baseball’s Hall of Fame, by the way. Most of his teammates on the Expos have been long forgotten.

Martha Stewart (Lifestyle Expert, Bestselling Author, and Founder of Martha Stewart Living): Gather the Good Things

So the pie isn’t perfect? Cut it into wedges. When faced with a challenge, evaluate or assess the situation, gather the good things in sight, abandon the bad, clear your mind, and move on. Focus on the positive. Stay in control, and never panic.

Jane Lynch (Emmy Award-Winning Actress and Comedian): Life Is A Series of Happy Accidents

Relax. Really. Just relax. Don’t sweat it. For a long time, I was so anxious and fearful that the parade would pass me by. I was sure that someone or something outside myself had all the answers. I was driven by an anxiety-filled ambition. I wanted to be a working actor so badly. Today, I am a working actor, and I guarantee you it’s not because I suffered or worried over it. As I look back, the road my life has taken has been a series of happy accidents, and I was either smart or stupid enough to take advantage of them. I thought I had to have a plan, a strategy. Turns out I just had to be ready and willing to take chances, to look at what was right in front of me, and to put my whole heart into everything I pursued. Anxiety and fear did not help or fuel anything. Sometimes you just have to learn to get out of your own way. I know there are a lot of folks out there who are hoping for some words of wisdom or keys to the kingdom or that I might let them in on the Big Secret. So I will defer to Carol Brady, who in her infinite wisdom once said, “Find out what you do best and do your best with it.”

Steve Martin (Award-Winning Actor, Comedian, Author, and Playwright): Take Chances

I have always remembered this line from E. E. Cummings’s Six Nonlectures. It motivated me to take chances with my craft and my life. I think it’s more relevant for a young person than for an older person, and I put it in the category of inspiration rather than advice: “Who would be ‘secure’? Every and any slave.”

Nia Vardalos (Academy Award-Nominated Writer and Actress): Be Polite

The truth of the matter is, every time you start a new job, in any field, everyone sizes each other up. People wait to see who’s the chatty one, who’s the needy one, who’s high-maintenance, who’s moody. And usually one person will reveal him-or-herself to be the Problem. That person is usually the one who can’t handle the pressure and who wasn’t given — or didn’t heed — the parental guidance on how to resolve conflict. And, inevitably, disputes do come up in most work environments. It’s how you deal with conflict that matters. There are people who just need chaos. Perhaps it’s a way of trying to achieve

power, or maybe it’s just emotional immaturity. Maybe it’s a deep psychological desire to re-create the environment they were raised in. Whatever the reason, some people need to be surrounded by angst. And these people get annoyed when they can’t create drama. It’s almost as if they want to pull others into that pit of bad behavior.

So my advice is this: Don’t let them. I suggest that, when encountering rudeness, you respond with politeness. Take the high road and invite that person to join you. If he or she persists—well, then the game is on. I’ll let you in on a little secret here. We middle-child Canadians are nice. But we’re not idiots. So the ruder people get, the nicer I become. It drives them nuts. If someone yells, just laugh at the fun, loud noise the person’s making. If he or she makes sarcastic comments, act as if you don’t get it. The more the person boils, just break into song, hug other co-workers, treat everyone to pizza and drinks. Simply refuse to let the energy vampire suck the life out of the room.

In most work environments, there will be that one person. In fact, if you can’t spot the problem person everyone’s talking about, it might be you. And, yes, when you’re that person people do talk about you. People do make fun of you. And they do have a nickname for you that rhymes with basshole. But mostly we just shake our heads and wonder what kind of parents you had.

So be polite. Even if people are being rude to you. In that case, be extra polite. Because, let’s be honest…it is sort of satisfying to watch them implode.

Apolo Ohno (Speed Skater and Eight-Time Medalist in the Winter Olympics): It’s Not About the Forty Seconds

My dad always used to tell me that sometimes you have to have a massive storm in order to clear the sky. Whenever it rains like crazy one day, the next day will be filled with sunshine, a clear blue sky, and everything will be pristine.

To me, that’s what life’s journey is all about. You have to be willing to put forth the dedication and effort to go through the storms; to be the one out there putting in the time and the work in order to enjoy what could be waiting at the end when the air clears. But there’s a hitch: There’s no guarantee that you’re going to reach your goal — that’s the thing. It’s not really about the destination, but about what it took to get you there. After I’ve crossed the finish line in a race, I sometimes think to myself, Oh my gosh, the past four years of my life have been dedicated to a race that lasted only 40 seconds. You know, I can’t remember the 40 seconds in their entirety, but I can remember a lot more about the bulk of time leading up to the race when I was training. I think that’s a very useful perspective to have. It’s not about the 40 seconds; it’s about the four years, the time it took to get there. So that destination point no longer becomes the true focal point. It becomes a goal, it gives me a point to focus on, but in terms of overall importance it’s not very significant. The things that I learned about myself and what I endured throughout those four years are really what mattered most.

The 2002 and 2010 Olympic Games both had many instances in which I was the strongest, the fastest, the most fit, and also the skater with the best strategy, but something happened and I didn’t come in first. Either I slipped or somebody bumped me — something seemingly out of my control happened — and I didn’t win the race. I complained to myself — Man, that kinda sucked — because I felt that I was the best person yet I didn’t win. But in the end it wasn’t really about the win or the loss.

In 2002, I weighed about 165 pounds and I leg-pressed approximately 1,400 pounds. In 2006, I weighed 157 pounds and leg-pressed about 1,500 pounds — my strength-to-weight ratio was a lot higher. Four years later, in 2010, I vowed to weigh less than 150 pounds. I wanted to race at 147, so I had to totally change my mentality about what was possible from a physical perspective. To put that into context, I hadn’t raced under 150 pounds since I was 14 years old, and here I was going to be almost 28. I ended up racing at 141 pounds and leg-pressing almost 2,000 pounds, so that to me was a testament to the strength of my mind and my will.

You can accomplish whatever you set out to do, even when people think it can’t be done. As an athlete, that’s what taught me most about myself. It was more about the training and the discipline that led up to the race rather than about the race itself. Even now, looking back on that training, I think, wow, I actually did it. That was pretty cool.