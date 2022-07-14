The New Normal: Katie’s Travel Agent Gives Tips for Enduring Current Flight Conditions

Share

Carla Thorson explains how to avoid the latest logistical disasters.

As you likely know, summer travel has been eventful this year…to put it mildly. Thanks to a grim pilot shortage coupled with a soaring demand for flights, travelers have experienced cancellations, delays, and even a surge of lost luggage. The news has been absolutely flooded with transit horror stories, all of which have put a real damper on our vacation plans.

However dreary the situation might seem, though, we’re not willing to cancel our much-needed holidays. Many of us haven’t had a chance to travel in two years and we’re itching to get out of the house, the state, or even the country. Luckily, Katie’s travel agent, Carla Thorson, has some pertinent advice for managing your plans during these tough times. Thorson reminds us that a lot of the headache-inducing issues are unfortunately inevitable — but a fine-tuned plan of action is key.

Which times of day are best for flying right now?

If you haven’t booked your flight yet, you still have a chance to strategize. Thorson says that if you want to avoid delays, early morning flights are your best shot, since “there’s no chance the aircraft is delayed from another destination.” Yes, facing a 4 a.m. alarm and a pre-dawn trip to the airport is certainly never fun, but neither is a delay.

Thorson also says that you might have to reprioritize which day you choose to fly. She recommends opting for a mid-week trip if you want to travel more efficiently, and “definitely stay away from weekend flights.” Arriving at your destination on a Wednesday might be inconvenient, but it could save you some serious time and trouble.

How should you navigate a flight cancellation?

Thorson admits that flight cancellations are now an all-too-common occurrence: “Unfortunately, flight cancellations are part of traveling these days.” It’s not the best news, but the reality is that even the most prepared traveler can experience an unexpected detour — Thorson reminds us that some things are simply out of our control.

She recommends outsourcing, if possible. A travel agent will know how to help in a pinch: Air travel is their profession, after all. Organizing your own trip might be tempting, but according to Thorson, “travel advisors are alerted right away of flight cancellations and can rebook the passenger on a new flight. They can give you more information than you may get at the airport.”

Of course, for the majority of Americans, this trip alone was a splurge and the current economic climate doesn’t allow for the additional cost of a travel advisor. For those of us in that boat, Thorson stresses the importance of investing in travel insurance. The added expense might seem annoying, but it’ll cover cancellations and lost luggage.

Which travel destinations should you avoid?

If you’re still deciding on a destination, you have time to choose wisely. She recommends planning a domestic vacation or choose a shorter international trip: A direct flight will cut down on chances for pesky delays and cancellations that can cause missed connections, a common problem these days. “Choosing destinations where you can go on a non-stop flight is a big help.” Your ideal might be a summer in Italy or a few weeks in Paris — however, those destinations could be a bigger gamble than you think. Alongside all the risks that come with not flying direct, “international leisure destinations are very crowded right now as the Covid restrictions are not as strict,” says Thorson. Keep in mind that this means fuller flights, as well as the added worry of health risks associated with big crowds (after all, who wants to catch Covid on vacation?).

Of course, we realize that life is short: You can’t let the possibility of air travel drama dictate important decisions and memory-making. If you must go on your European dream vacation this summer, just recognize that this isn’t the time to go with the flow. Thorson advises to over-plan everything on your itinerary: “If you do choose a popular destination, book everything before you go: Tours, transfers, dinner reservations, spa appointments, and — of course — the hotel.” Don’t leave anything up to chance.

Remember to pack wisely

No one is exactly thrilled to be flying right now, so make things easier on yourself and your fellow travelers: Triple check beforehand that you’ve got everything you need. Thorson advocates for a good old-fashioned checklist. Even though it may seem obvious, write down reminders to yourself to efficiently pack your vaccination card, your I.D., your passport, and some cash.

If you can avoid checking your luggage, you’ll also avoid lost luggage, which is a common occurrence in airports right now. Lastly, Thorson reminds us to bring plenty of patience: “There’s always a little drama in traveling.”