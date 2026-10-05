Dreading Holiday Cooking? One Renowned Chef Says Do Less 

We're teetering on the edge of the holiday season, which means that you're probably about to recommit to your kitchen. And after avoiding eye contact with your oven all summer, the transition back to roasting turkey and baking holiday cookies can seem burdensome and stifling. But instead of dragging your feet, we've got some advice from an industry veteran, whose latest cookbook might help you fall back in love with cooking.

Eric Ripert is a culinary juggernaut: A seasoned French chef best known for his work with seafood, he's the author of an acclaimed memoir and the co-owner of the iconic New York restaurant Le Bernardin (which has held three Michelin stars since 2005). You might also know him as a TV personality: He's moonlighted as a guest judge on Top Chef and even hosted his own PBS show. You can also spot him on many episodes of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Ripert was close with the late host and even made a cameo in the new film about Bourdain's days as a young line cook.

Ripert's Mindful Cooking emphasizes simple, satisfying, mostly plant-based dishes that are inspired by both Asian flavors and French classics. The book also explores Ripert's philosophy of cooking, gathered from his travels through Buddhist monasteries across Japan and Korea and adapted for the average cook. In a world where even making dinner can feel like another arduous task to slog through, Ripert wants us to consider what we might be missing when we rush through the process.

KCM: In Mindful Cooking, you write that cooking begins with appreciation. After so many decades as a chef, how has your relationship to ingredients — and the people who grow, harvest, and produce them — changed?

Eric Ripert: Part of my family were farmers. And my entire family is very good at cooking. From a young age, I really appreciated good ingredients and the effort that goes into cultivating, harvesting, and preparing them. As a young kid, I was not a gourmet, but a glutton. I ate too many apple pies. But that appreciation has always been in me.

I instinctively see the difference between a good ingredient and a bad one. When I grab a tomato, I can tell you if it's going to be watery, flavorful, or not ripe just by its weight in my hand, its color, and its firmness. I wrote this book to help people understand ingredients more powerfully.

The book also emphasizes being present in the kitchen. How did you approach that?

I didn't want to create another compilation of recipes. Obviously, the recipes are delicious and well-tested; they will work if you follow the directions. But I wanted to create a collection of guiding principles that are meant to help you enjoy and succeed at cooking.

We all have busy lives. We're bombarded with information, and we're very distracted. Cooking is a chance to take a break from everything, be present, and relax your mind. And that will also help you to have better results.

That doesn't mean you have to have a very formal, serious experience. You can have a glass of wine if you want; you can listen to music; you can interact with guests or family. But it's also a chance to forget many of the unpleasant moments we encounter on our journeys.

You make a compelling case in Mindful Cooking for letting vegetables take center stage. What’s your favorite trick for making them deeply flavorful and satisfying — even for someone who thinks of them as a side dish?

Even from the supermarket, in-season vegetables will probably taste much better than out-of-season ones. I believe our bodies are conditioned to eat with the seasons: For instance, we eat tomatoes in late August when it's very hot. We don't have them during a blizzard in January.

When I decide to cook vegetables, I place many dishes in the middle of the table. Especially in the spring or summer. I set out different preparations of vegetables, and everybody picks and chooses whatever they want. It's very interactive. And at the same time, at the end, you really have a full meal. You don't feel like you are missing something.

What's your advice to home cooks who struggle to enjoy cooking when trying to improve or showcase their skills and make something genuinely pleasurable to eat?

I like simple cooking. Now, I started at 15, so cooking is very easy for me. Some people may not have as much knowledge, but when you're cooking, you shouldn't complicate your life by thinking about too many ingredients, techniques, and pots and pans to clean at the end. Focus on creating something nourishing. You should think about finding an easy cooking technique that fits how many people you are cooking for.

Suppose you want to cook vegetables and you're cooking for 10 or 12 people. The right technique would be to bake or broil 12 portions on one sheet tray. A lot of people who struggle with cooking don't do a good job because they do too much. They get too distracted by whatever they're trying to create. They don't have a good experience, and their food doesn't taste as good. Whether you're entertaining or cooking for the family, the right intention isn't to show off how great you are or make something overly complicated. The right intention is to make your audience happy, joyful, and grateful, and to nourish them properly. That's more important than anything else.

You describe cooking as an act of love and compassion. Is there a meal from your childhood, or one that someone cooked for you, that still embodies that idea?

Putting love and compassion into food is obviously very metaphysical. But when I was a young boy, my grandmother and my mother knew that I loved apple tarts. After school every day, an apple tart sat on the kitchen counter. And that apple tart, even today when I think about it, was a sensation. It's not a flavor. It's hard to define. But I couldn't replicate that sensation by buying an apple tart at the pastry store. I strongly believe that love was in the process.