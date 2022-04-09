These Mocktails Are Perfect for a Booze-Free Party, Or Even a Night at Home

Share

Having an icy cocktail in hand is one of life’s great pleasures, but what if you’re a teetotaler, or just feel like taking some time off from drinking? Pro NYC bartender Natasha David has you covered with her book Drink Lightly: A Lighter Take on Serious Cocktails, a collection of no- or low-alcohol drinks that won’t leave you feeling deprived. In fact, her recipes are so delicious that even the most old-school tipplers in your life would be thrilled to raise a glass to them. Here are three fantastic recipes you’ll want to keep on deck for your next party, or even a night at home when booze doesn’t happen to be on the menu.

Hit List

Serves 1

Glassware: Festive

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Lime wedge

INGREDIENTS:

2 ounces fresh pineapple juice

½ ounce fresh lime juice

¼ ounce Ginger Syrup

Nonalcoholic lager, to top

Combine the pineapple juice, lime juice, and syrup in a shaker. Add 2 ice cubes and shake. Strain into a festive glass with cubed ice. Top with nonalcoholic lager. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Morning Routine

Serves 1

Glassware: Double rocks

Ice: Crushed

Garnish: Flaming cinnamon stick

INGREDIENTS:

4 ounces barista-quality oat milk (preferably Oatly)

½ ounce Cinnamon Syrup (recipe below)

½ teaspoon matcha powder

2 drops rose flower water

Combine the oat milk, syrup, and matcha powder in shaker. Add 2 ice cubes and shake. Strain into a double rocks glass over crushed ice. Top with more crushed ice and snow-cone it Tuck a cinnamon stick into the crushed ice and light it on fire. Blow out the flame and let the cinnamon stick smoke. Serve with a straw. And please, don’t put the straw right next to the smoking HOT cinnamon stick.

For the Cinnamon Syrup: In a medium, heat-safe bowl, combine 500 grams of simple syrup with 10 grams cinnamon bark. Cover the top of the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Place the covered bowl over a large pot filled with 3 to 5 inches of water, making sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water (you are essentially creating a double boiler). Cook over medium heat for 1 hour. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain through a chinois.

Mental Note

Serves 1

Glassware: Festive

Ice: Crushed

Garnish: Grapefruit crescent and lemon wheel

INGREDIENTS:

2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

¾ ounce fresh beet juice

½ ounce Vanilla Syrup (recipe below)

1 heaping bar spoon of raspberry preserves (the kind with seeds!)

Combine the grapefruit juice, lemon juice, beet juice, syrup, and raspberry preserves in a shaker. Add ice and shake. Fine-strain into a festive glass over crushed ice. Top with more crushed ice and snow-cone it. Garnish with a grapefruit crescent and lemon wheel. Serve with a straw.

Vanilla Syrup

Makes about 2 cups

500 grams Simple Syrup

4 grams Tahitian vanilla extract

2 grams lactic acid

1 pinch kosher salt

In a medium bowl, combine the syrup, vanilla extract, lactic acid, and salt. Using a whisk, combine until the lactic acid and salt are dissolved. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 4 weeks.

