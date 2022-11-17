Are We In Store for a 2022 Christmas Tree Shortage?

Share

Here’s what you should know about how much holiday cheer will cost this year.

If you were one of the millions of Americans who worried about finding a Christmas tree in time for the holidays last year, you might be wondering how the crop of festive firs is faring this year. Luckily, it looks like there will be a robust supply of Christmas trees available for purchase this holiday season — but there’s another obstacle you’ll have to overcome.

Yes, we’re talking about inflation again. The cost of Christmas trees, like the cost of pretty much everything else in your life, is about to go up by quite a bit. You should expect to spend about 8% more on average for your tree this year than you did last year, though you might end up spending as much as 20% more in certain areas of the country.

Here’s an explainer on why those fresh trees are going to cost so much — and what you might want to consider as a substitute.

Why are Christmas tree prices are rising so much this year?

Inflation: It’s the gift that truly keeps on giving.

The two industries directly responsible for bringing Christmas trees to your door — agriculture and trucking — have been hit particularly hard in the last few years, and filling in the gaps is tough.

That’s what’s happening to Noble Mountain Free Farm in Oregon, whose CEO Bob Schaefer explained to CNN why Christmas tree costs are set to rise by so much: “Our trees are primarily transported on trucks. The trucking industry is facing a shortage. For our farms, they’re all challenged about getting their products from point A to point B for the holiday season and how much more it’s going to cost them.”

And yet in spite of these costly challenges, it appears that most people still plan on sticking to the festivities and getting a tree this year. Per a consumer survey conducted by Real Christmas Tree Board, most people said they fully expect trees to cost more this year, thanks to good ol’ inflation, but that it won’t stop them from getting a tree anyway.

Skip the Christmas tree farm and get one of these alternatives

Buying a new Christmas tree every single year can be a holiday highlight for some families — but it’s a complete nuisance for others. And if you think the cost of one Christmas tree for any given year is expensive, you might start to feel lightheaded when you consider how much someone might spend on trees over the course of their lifetime.

If you don’t want to have to pay for a new tree every year (and especially this year), consider one of these permanent alternatives.

