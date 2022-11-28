A Winter White House Wonderland: Get a Peek at the Bidens’ 2022 Holiday Decorations

Share

Including 77 trees and 12,000 ornaments.

Things have suddenly gotten very merry over at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

First Lady Jill Biden officially unveiled the White House’s holiday decorations for 2022, and they’re seriously breathtaking — and over-the-top in exactly the way you’d hope to see this time of year.

The theme for this year’s designs is “We the People,” and that idea of the American collective permeates every bit of seasonal adornment in the White House’s impressive spread. “As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure season after season,” the first lady said.

Getting it all together was a serious undertaking: The Associated Press reports that in total, the Bidens have put up 77 Christmas trees, 12,000 ornaments, 1,600 bells, and nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon — and it took more than 150 volunteers to pull it off in time for the unveiling.

White House Holiday Decorations 2022 This 18-and-a-half foot Concolor fir — the White House’s official Christmas tree — sits in the Blue Room. (Getty Images) These trees and snowflake-shaped lights adorn the White House’s entrance and cross hall. (Getty Images) These gingerbread replicas of the White House and Independence Hall are housed in the State Dining Room. (Getty Images) The East Colonnade has been transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with trees, snowflakes, and handmade woodland creatures. (Getty Images) The official menorah is made with wood that dates back to the Truman administration. (White House photo) The decorations in the White House’s Red Room represent faith and light, and they include fresh cranberries — a tradition that dates back to 1975. (Getty Images) The China Room’s focus this year is food and traditions, and it includes garlands of wooden spoons, measuring cups, rolling pins, and cookies. (Getty Images) In the State Dining room, the trees are decorated with ornaments made by students of 2021 Teachers of the Year from across the country. Hanging over the fireplace are stockings for the entire Biden family. (Getty Images) The East Room is dedicated to nature and recreation, with tributes to dazzling American treasures including The Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Shenandoah National Park. (Getty Images) The White House’s 2022 theme of “We the People” is exemplified with this festive entrance to the East Wing. (Getty Images)

Of those 77 trees, there’s one “official” tree that takes center stage. Situated in the White House’s Blue Room, it’s a Concolor fir that was brought in from Pennsylvania and stands 18.5 feet tall. Adorning all that foliage are ornaments representing the official birds from every U.S. state and territory, plus the District of Columbia. As is the case every year, the Blue Room’s chandelier was temporarily removed so the tree can stand as tall as possible.

The White House also has a new menorah to commemorate Hanukkah. Constructed by the Executive Residence Carpentry Shop, it’s made of wood that was removed from the building at the time of a 1950s renovation during the President Harry Truman administration.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without something sweet — and the annual tradition of a gingerbread replica of the White House totally delivered. The gigantic treat (which also includes a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia) was built using 100 pounds of pastillage, 40 pounds of royal icing, 30 pounds of chocolate, 20 sheets of cookie dough, and 30 sheets of gingerbread dough.

You can learn more about the meaning behind the dazzling decor in various White House spaces right here.