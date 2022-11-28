A Winter White House Wonderland: Get a Peek at the Bidens’ 2022 Holiday Decorations

Including 77 trees and 12,000 ornaments.
Things have suddenly gotten very merry over at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
First Lady Jill Biden officially unveiled the White House’s holiday decorations for 2022, and they’re seriously breathtaking — and over-the-top in exactly the way you’d hope to see this time of year.
The theme for this year’s designs is “We the People,” and that idea of the American collective permeates every bit of seasonal adornment in the White House’s impressive spread. “As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure season after season,” the first lady said.
Getting it all together was a serious undertaking: The Associated Press reports that in total, the Bidens have put up 77 Christmas trees, 12,000 ornaments, 1,600 bells, and nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon — and it took more than 150 volunteers to pull it off in time for the unveiling.
Of those 77 trees, there’s one “official” tree that takes center stage. Situated in the White House’s Blue Room, it’s a Concolor fir that was brought in from Pennsylvania and stands 18.5 feet tall. Adorning all that foliage are ornaments representing the official birds from every U.S. state and territory, plus the District of Columbia. As is the case every year, the Blue Room’s chandelier was temporarily removed so the tree can stand as tall as possible.
The White House also has a new menorah to commemorate Hanukkah. Constructed by the Executive Residence Carpentry Shop, it’s made of wood that was removed from the building at the time of a 1950s renovation during the President Harry Truman administration.
Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without something sweet — and the annual tradition of a gingerbread replica of the White House totally delivered. The gigantic treat (which also includes a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia) was built using 100 pounds of pastillage, 40 pounds of royal icing, 30 pounds of chocolate, 20 sheets of cookie dough, and 30 sheets of gingerbread dough.
You can learn more about the meaning behind the dazzling decor in various White House spaces right here.