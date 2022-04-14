Katie's Shop April 14, 2022

The Best Thank You Notes for Every Occasion — You’re Welcome!

By Katherine Pittman

thank you notes

Graphic by KCM

Say it with a card they’ll want to keep.

Emails, text messages, DMs — it seems like the days of handwritten notes are over. Should we even be writing thank you notes anymore? Or does a text suffice? 

Here at team KCM, we’re all for handwritten notes — and apparently, most of the country is, as Americans spent more than $7 billion on greeting cards and their matching envelopes in 2020. While that may be a little skewed because of Covid (we did spend a lot of time indoors, not seeing others, after all), handwritten notes clearly aren’t dead. Don’t you still feel a rush of anticipation and excitement when you receive a letter or card in the mail? It’s always a sweet surprise. 

Whether you’re planning to start sending thank you notes after staying with friends, receiving birthday gifts, or just because, there are plenty of cards out there to help you show your gratitude. And even if you don’t have a reason to say thanks at the moment (who are we kidding? We have so much to be grateful for!), it’s always good to have cards on hand for when that time comes, which is why we suggest stashing a set of thank you cards in a drawer somewhere for when the mood strikes. If you aren’t sure where to start, here are some thank you cards that are sure to make your recipient smile upon ripping open the envelope.

The Best Thank You Cards for Any Occasion

Food for Thoughts “You’re the Best” Card

youre the best greeting card

Give back while giving thanks with this sandwich-inspired card from Food for Thoughts. Each card is made of recycled paper, and each purchase gives a sandwich (or rather, the cash equivalent) to a food pantry or organization that donates it to the hungry. The inside of the card is blank, so you can write whatever you’d like to your recipient.

buy here

Simply to Impress Glamorous Script Card

simple script thank you note

If you’re searching for a simple card that you can personalize, look no further. This black and white striped card has “thank you” in a beautiful script across the front. At the bottom, you can add your name next to the little pink heart. The inside is blank, and each set comes with envelopes for easy mailing.

buy here

Minted “Thanks” Greeting Card

minted thank you note

Your recipient will be surprised by this artsy card option! A fun block printed “thanks” adorns the front of the card, and the inside can be left blank or have a message of your choice added. These cards will run you a little more than your average multipack, but they’re printed on heavy, cotton-like cardstock, which makes them literally feel extra special.

buy here

Gold Embossed Thank You Notes with Envelopes

simple thank you notecards

Sometimes, a simple card is all it takes to express your gratitude. These cards don’t fold but are more like a notecard. If you’re someone who appreciates a minimal, clean design, this is the one for you. A subtle “thank you” text is embossed in gold at the bottom of the card, and the set comes with an assortment of neutral-colored cards and envelopes.

buy here

Paper Source Colette Thank You Card Set

thank you card

Florals never go out of style, no matter what time of year it is. Wow your recipient with these beautifully illustrated flowers with gold foil touches. Simple typewriter font reads “thank you” on the front, balancing the busier pattern surrounding it. The cards are blank inside and come with matching envelopes.

buy here

The Met William Morris Thank You Notes

william morris art card

Art-loving friends and family will appreciate these cards from The Met’s online gift shop. The whimsical blue, pink, and yellow design is by artist William Morris, who is known for his wallpaper patterns inspired by the English countryside. Each comes with a robin’s egg blue envelope, which feels appropriate given the avian illustration.

buy here

Watercolor Thank You Card Multipack

etsy thank you multipack

Bright and abstract watercolor patterns on these cards make them a wonderful addition to your stationery collection. You can order these in a five- or ten-pack, and each will come with a simple brown envelope to put it in.

buy here

Papier Bouquet Thank You Card Set

thank you note bouquet

Give your friend an (illustrated) bouquet as a sign of your thanks. This adorable note can be personalized on the inside with a few words or your signature, and you can even choose what the interior of the envelope looks like. It’s all about the details!

buy here

Paper Source Cacti Thank You Card

cactus thank you note

Plant lovers rejoice! These cacti-printed cards are almost as amazing as your green thumb. Small desert plants smatter the front of this card, surrounding a gold foil “thank you” in the middle. The interior is blank so you can express your thanks, and the card comes with a brown Kraft paper envelope.

buy here

Shutterfly Multi Thanks Card

thank you card

Tell them over and over again just how thankful you are with this card. “Thank you” is printed seven times on the front of this one! You can add your name to the bottom of the card, which makes it great for any occasion, and you can choose to add a photo and text to the inside if you want to make a totally custom creation.

buy here

Hustle and Hope Attitude of Gratitude Card

attitude of gratitude

Let your recipient know you’ve got an attitude of gratitude with a card that says just that. This option by Hustle and Hope is great for any occasion, especially if you want to thank a friend or loved one for being there for you. Each card from the brand comes with a free guide that includes tips on how to show appreciation and gratitude, which can increase your happiness, resilience, and patience.

buy here

More About

Katie's Shop
collage of sustainable clothing include a swimsuit, sneakers, and turtleneck sweater collage of sustainable clothing include a swimsuit, sneakers, and turtleneck sweater
April 14, 2022

Look Good and Feel Good in These Sustainable Fashion Brands

Reducing our environmental impact is just one step toward reducing the effects of climate change. Many of us have chosen to swap items we use every day for more sustainable options, like eco-friendly cleaners and natural kitchen products. Or, perhaps you’ve chosen to start a capsule wardrobe, focusing on having a few key pieces instead […]
collage of cleaning items collage of cleaning items
April 12, 2022

Clean Green With These Earth-Friendly Cleaning Supplies

If you’ve ever experienced an avalanche of cleaning products from your pantry shelves, you’re not alone. Chances are you’ve had some of them for years, just taking up space, smelling questionable, and containing who-knows-what. While harsh chemical cleaners may do the job, they aren’t great for you or the environment — and if you accidentally […]
collage of kitchen products collage of kitchen products
April 11, 2022

Create an Efficient and Eco-Friendly Kitchen With These Sustainable Products

We’re all trying to do our part to help protect our planet and live as sustainably as possible. Many of us recycle what we can, try to use less water, and have swapped single-use items (like coffee cups or paper plates) for reusable options. But what about items we use every single day in our […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events