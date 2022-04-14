The Best Thank You Notes for Every Occasion — You’re Welcome!

Share

Say it with a card they’ll want to keep.

Emails, text messages, DMs — it seems like the days of handwritten notes are over. Should we even be writing thank you notes anymore? Or does a text suffice?

Here at team KCM, we’re all for handwritten notes — and apparently, most of the country is, as Americans spent more than $7 billion on greeting cards and their matching envelopes in 2020. While that may be a little skewed because of Covid (we did spend a lot of time indoors, not seeing others, after all), handwritten notes clearly aren’t dead. Don’t you still feel a rush of anticipation and excitement when you receive a letter or card in the mail? It’s always a sweet surprise.

Whether you’re planning to start sending thank you notes after staying with friends, receiving birthday gifts, or just because, there are plenty of cards out there to help you show your gratitude. And even if you don’t have a reason to say thanks at the moment (who are we kidding? We have so much to be grateful for!), it’s always good to have cards on hand for when that time comes, which is why we suggest stashing a set of thank you cards in a drawer somewhere for when the mood strikes. If you aren’t sure where to start, here are some thank you cards that are sure to make your recipient smile upon ripping open the envelope.

The Best Thank You Cards for Any Occasion

Food for Thoughts “You’re the Best” Card Give back while giving thanks with this sandwich-inspired card from Food for Thoughts. Each card is made of recycled paper, and each purchase gives a sandwich (or rather, the cash equivalent) to a food pantry or organization that donates it to the hungry. The inside of the card is blank, so you can write whatever you’d like to your recipient. buy here

Simply to Impress Glamorous Script Card If you’re searching for a simple card that you can personalize, look no further. This black and white striped card has “thank you” in a beautiful script across the front. At the bottom, you can add your name next to the little pink heart. The inside is blank, and each set comes with envelopes for easy mailing. buy here

Minted “Thanks” Greeting Card Your recipient will be surprised by this artsy card option! A fun block printed “thanks” adorns the front of the card, and the inside can be left blank or have a message of your choice added. These cards will run you a little more than your average multipack, but they’re printed on heavy, cotton-like cardstock, which makes them literally feel extra special. buy here

Gold Embossed Thank You Notes with Envelopes Sometimes, a simple card is all it takes to express your gratitude. These cards don’t fold but are more like a notecard. If you’re someone who appreciates a minimal, clean design, this is the one for you. A subtle “thank you” text is embossed in gold at the bottom of the card, and the set comes with an assortment of neutral-colored cards and envelopes. buy here

Paper Source Colette Thank You Card Set Florals never go out of style, no matter what time of year it is. Wow your recipient with these beautifully illustrated flowers with gold foil touches. Simple typewriter font reads “thank you” on the front, balancing the busier pattern surrounding it. The cards are blank inside and come with matching envelopes. buy here

The Met William Morris Thank You Notes Art-loving friends and family will appreciate these cards from The Met’s online gift shop. The whimsical blue, pink, and yellow design is by artist William Morris, who is known for his wallpaper patterns inspired by the English countryside. Each comes with a robin’s egg blue envelope, which feels appropriate given the avian illustration. buy here

Watercolor Thank You Card Multipack Bright and abstract watercolor patterns on these cards make them a wonderful addition to your stationery collection. You can order these in a five- or ten-pack, and each will come with a simple brown envelope to put it in. buy here

Papier Bouquet Thank You Card Set Give your friend an (illustrated) bouquet as a sign of your thanks. This adorable note can be personalized on the inside with a few words or your signature, and you can even choose what the interior of the envelope looks like. It’s all about the details! buy here

Paper Source Cacti Thank You Card Plant lovers rejoice! These cacti-printed cards are almost as amazing as your green thumb. Small desert plants smatter the front of this card, surrounding a gold foil “thank you” in the middle. The interior is blank so you can express your thanks, and the card comes with a brown Kraft paper envelope. buy here

Shutterfly Multi Thanks Card Tell them over and over again just how thankful you are with this card. “Thank you” is printed seven times on the front of this one! You can add your name to the bottom of the card, which makes it great for any occasion, and you can choose to add a photo and text to the inside if you want to make a totally custom creation. buy here