The Best-Dressed at This Year’s Academy Awards

From Kristen Stewart’s hot pants to Zendaya’s elegant two-piece look.

The stars were dressed to impress on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year. On Sunday, the 94th Academy Awards returned to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles where the best in the business debuted some jaw-dropping looks.

From the always glamorous Nicole Kidman, wearing a custom Armani gown, to Zendaya’s classy two-piece Valentino outfit, we’ve got a roundup of all the dazzling ensembles from the red carpet.

Zoe Kravitz

The Batman star Zoe Kravitz channels Audrey Hepburn in a light pink Yves Saint Laurent dress.

Nicole Kidman

The best actress nominee wore a strapless Giorgio Armani Privé that she had custom-dyed.

Timothée Chalamet

The Dune actor walked the red carpet shirtless — in a sequined Louis Vuitton blazer.

Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong’o wore a gold-fringe dress that lit up the red carpet.

Kristen Stewart

If anyone can pull off shorts at the Oscars, it’s best actress nominee Kristen Stewart.

Penélope Cruz

The Parallel Mother star looked glamorous in a Chanel halter ball gown.

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper performed at the 94th Oscars and stunned in a gorgeous blue gown.

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain, star shined in a Gucci gown.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper walked the red carpet with his mother, Gloria Campano.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a bold-red Carolina Herrera gown with a mermaid-style hem.

Zendaya

Zendaya shined in an elegant two-piece look by Valentino.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The breakout star of Power of the Dog turned heads in a Bottega suit.

Lily James

Lily James was pretty in pink, stepping out in a lace Versace dress.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar for acting, wearing a Valentino pantsuit.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes presented at the Oscars in a chic maroon ensemble.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The star made a statement on the red carpet, sporting a blue ribbon to show support for Ukrainians.