11 Queer-Owned Businesses to Support This Month and Beyond

We’ve curated 11 fabulous items that are sure to be your favorite purchases this Pride month.

June is the perfect month to celebrate pride — it’s warm, it’s almost summer vacation, and there’s a feeling of joy in the air. The flowers are blooming! The birds are chirping! Even the obscene amounts of pollen floating through the sky can’t get us down.

While Pride month is certainly a time to roll out the rainbow flag and celebrate love, it’s also a time to reflect on the unique challenges the LGBTQ+ community has overcome, and those that they still face today. There are so many ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this month, whether you choose to march in a Pride parade, donate to a queer advocacy group, watch a movie about the LGBTQ+ experience, or pick up your next summer read at a local queer-owned bookstore.

One of the best ways for both this community and their allies to honor this month is by supporting small LGBTQ+-owned businesses (although we don’t think you need a special month to buy from these wonderful companies). There’s really no downside to shopping at queer-owned establishments — you’ll be supporting a vibrant, diverse community while at the same time gifting yourself (or someone else) with something unique, useful, and gorgeous. Sounds like a win-win in our book.

If you’re looking for somewhere to start, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products from LGBTQ+-owned businesses that we think will really help you get into the spirit of Pride. From flattering swimsuits to unbeatable skin products to a unique handcrafted artisan basket, we’ve got something to meet all of your needs so you’re prepared to ring in Pride month and the start of a much-deserved summer holiday.

Best LGBTQ+ Brands and Businesses

The Mykonos swimsuit from Andie Swim If you’re looking to celebrate this month in a swimsuit that flatters literally every body, then have we got an exciting find for you. The Mykonos suit offers one-piece coverage with a sexy plunge neckline that will flatter your beach bod in all the right places. It comes in four color options, two bottom coverage options (in case you’re looking to get a bit cheeky!), and either flat or ribbed fabric. With over 1300 five-star reviews, we’ll take one of these suits in every color. We also suggest checking out all of this LGBTQ+-owned business’s swimsuits — you really can’t go wrong with any of them. Buy Here

Minna Oaxacan Basket We see you switchin’ to that summer decor! Bring the summer sunshine directly into your home with this stunning basket. Directly sourced from the markets in Oaxaca, these baskets are handmade of dried, dyed palm weed. Use it as a planter (we envision it holding a fiddle-leaf fig, if you can manage to keep one alive) and the pink will pop perfectly against any green foliage. If you’re not a plant person, roll your bath towels up and stick them in vertically to make your bathroom look like it belongs in a swanky hotel. Buy Here

Leeway Coupe Glasses What better way to celebrate Pride month than by popping a bottle or two? These coupe glasses have an old-world look to them that will make you feel like you’re sipping champagne in 1920s Paris. The company behind this chic set of glassware was founded by couple Samuel Dumas and Lyle Maltz, who first met while working at Vera Wang…so you can be confident anything you buy from Leeway is going to be the height of style. Buy Here

Equator Coffee Specialty Cold Brew Summer is the perfect time to step up your cold brew game. If the idea of making your own cold brew sounds slightly intimidating, Equator Coffee has made it super simple. This woman-owned, San Francisco-based coffee company, which has been “LGBTQ+ since ‘95 and proud of it,” offers an at-home cold brew that requires essentially zero effort or skill to make. All you have to do is add one of their cold brew bags to 32-ounces of water and stick it in the fridge for 12 hours. Voila! You’re basically your own at-home barista. If you’re more of a hot coffee person, a portion of proceeds from their Mary Sue and Susan’s Las Rosa Colombia blend are donated to the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Center. Buy Here

Aday Free Float Linen Dress Let us start by saying that trying to choose just one item from Aday to feature was one of the most difficult tasks we’ve completed in a while. Every single thing this brand makes could be found in the coastal grandmother closet of our dreams. So much linen! So many earth tones! All the flowing, breathable fabric your heart could desire! It was a tough call (feast your eyes on these tailored pants!) but in the end, we decided to bless you with an iconic summer staple: The linen shift dress. What do you look like? How tall are you? What color palette looks best with your skin? Doesn’t matter. You’re going to look great in this dress. Move over, Diane Keaton. Buy Here

Malin + Goetz Detox Face Mask Malin + Goetz was founded back in 2004 by queer couple Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, and it quickly became a staple in high-end gyms, hotels, and homes. It’s not a surprise, considering the clean, citrus scent of their products is quite possibly one of the best smells we’ve ever inhaled. One of our favorite products from the brand is their detox face mask. This five-minute mask is cleansing, hydrating, purifying, and brightening. How it accomplishes all of that in just five minutes, we will never know, but we’re here for it. Buy Here

Alder New York Balancing Serum Alder New York is a queer and women-owned skincare brand whose products are “designed to work for all skin types, no matter your age, gender, or ethnicity.” Everything they make is simple and effective, but their everyday serum is one of our faves. Word on the street these days is that hyaluronic acid is one of those miracle ingredients that help improve every skin type, but products containing it can cost a pretty penny. That’s why we love this balancing serum from Alder — it’s reasonably priced, incredibly effective, and balances oil and redness in all skin types and genders. Buy Here

TomboyX The Only Legging Can you ever own too many pairs of leggings? Through a grievous process of trial and error, we can confidently state that the answer is no. That said, not all leggings are created equal. We can assure you that this pair from TomboyX is going to be the one you want to put on right after laundry day. The company was started by Fran Dunaway and Naomi Gonzalez, a queer couple with a mission to make underwear that anyone would feel comfortable in. They’ve since expanded to make swimwear and activewear, and we love all of it. Buy Here

Lockwood Packable Sunhat We don’t mean to be dramatic, but this is the hat we’ve been looking for all our lives. It’s practically impossible to bring a fabulous, wide-brimmed sunhat on vacation because they take up so much darn space. Well, somebody at Lockwood must have had to travel on a plane while wearing an enormous straw hat and said to themselves, never again. This big beauty can be instantly transformed into a baby-sized beauty by folding it into its own teeny travel pouch. Need we say more? Buy Here

Dr. Botanicals Pride Rescue Butter After enduring a long, dry winter, your skin is begging you to lather it up in some body butter. This butter will literally rescue your skin* — it says so right in the name. The tube is the perfect size to keep on your bathroom counter or pop into your bag for some hydration on the go, and is made from a combination of shea butter, almond oil, coconut oil, and lemongrass. You can use it on your hands, body, and even your face. *From dryness. Maybe from danger too, but you’ll have to take that up with the folks at Dr. Botanicals Buy Here