Five Multitasking Beauty Products That’ll Save You Time, Money, and Space

Less really is more.

Does this sound familiar? Whether you’re headed to the office or a weekend out of town, you think you’ll only need your smallest cosmetics bag — until you remember that one color on the new eyeshadow palette you wanted to try, the two shades of blush you’re deciding between, or the extra nighttime lotion that’s supposed to be much more hydrating than your normal one. In a matter of minutes, you’ve ditched your dainty makeup case for your largest toiletry bag and crammed about 5 pounds of products into it that you might need (even though they typically end up staying put in a neglected corner of said bag). Yeah, we know the feeling well.

Luckily for us, there are multitasking products that can help you curb your packrat tendencies, and one of our Katie’s Shop brands, Alleyoop, is an expert in exactly that. With products designed to do double and triple duty, Alleyoop keeps our makeup bags streamlined while still giving us the options we need (fine, want) for fixing up our look anytime and anywhere.

We’ve picked our top five must-haves from Alleyoop’s collection, all of which will fit into your cosmetic bag with room to spare, and all of which come in under $40. Cheers to doing more with less.

The Best Multitasking Beauty Products

Multi-Tasker Alleyoop When we first saw the Multi-Tasker, we thought it was too good to be true: A four-in-one brush that actually does all of its jobs well? No chance. But this marvel can, in fact, easily handle blush, concealer, foundation, brows, and eyeshadow, all while fitting in your smallest purse. Its sponge side is even replaceable, so you can keep all the components clean and intact. $28 at alleyoop

Pen Pal Alleyoop If we were making a list of the best stationery items of all time, those click-y, 6-in-1 multicolored pens would be the hands-down winners. Alleyoop’s Pen Pal is like the grown-up version, offering an eyeliner, lip liner, brow pencil, and highlighter — all packed into one nostalgic tool that thankfully doesn’t jam like the original. Match your skin tone or preferred look with one of the three color options and take it with you anywhere. $25 at alleyoop

11th Hour Alleyoop Your days of struggling with finicky eyeshadow palettes are over. Introducing Alleyoop’s cream eyeshadow and eyeliner stick, aptly named 11th Hour for its incredible staying power and for how easily you can swipe it on as you’re running out the door. It’s a waterproof, hydrating formula that comes in your favorite matte neutrals and shimmery shades. Buy the few colors you’ll actually use and you’re set — no more cracked palettes, unused colors, or messy powders. $24 at alleyoop

Multi-Mood Alleyoop Odds are high that at some point in your life, you’ve been late to a dinner reservation while hunting down a lipstick, gloss, or balm hidden somewhere in the house. The Multi-Mood keeps it simple, with a handy holder for your go-to color in three finishes: A tinted gloss, a richly colored cream, and a sophisticated matte. You can pop each finish out if you think you’ll only need one for the evening, or keep them together to switch up your look depending on your — wait for it — mood. Choose between an earthy red, a soft pink, a subtle nude, and a bold red, or get multiple to take you from the work week to wedding season. $32 at alleyoop