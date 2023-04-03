Scale Back on Salon Trips With Our Favorite Box Hair Dyes

Share

Expert advice on how to color your hair at home.

In 2023, the name of the game is budgeting. When a carton of eggs costs almost $8, most of us are looking to save a buck. But while some luxuries are easy to part with, it’s very difficult to give up the salon if gray coverage or perfect roots make you feel like your best self. Sacrificing that confidence boost can hurt, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get salon-worthy results at home. And there’s nothing to be scared of! Shed the memories (or nightmares) of at-home highlights that made you look like a skunk, because the new guard of box formulas was made with beginners in mind.

To help guide you we tapped Sara Watson, the salon director at San Francisco’s Cinta Salon, who gave us professional tips and tricks on how to get the hair color you want. If you’re hoping box dye will help you stretch out the time between professional appointments, Watson suggests approaching your personal colorist to ask which products they’d recommend. “Enlist your professional stylist to have them help you figure out the level and tone to use,” she says. Watson has done this for her clients.

Expert tips on how to dye your hair at home

Before getting started, make sure you’re set up for success with the necessary tools. “You need a bowl, a brush, a bottle, a cape, clips, a mirror, gloves, and ideally a good friend to help out,” says Watson. Then, be sure to carefully assess your bathroom instead of assuming it will work — otherwise, you’ll be halfway through the job and realize your environment isn’t well-suited to the process. In addition to access to a sink, “you need a well-lit area and you need a counter space close by” to organize your tools. Once you’re sure of where you’ll be and have everything set up, thoroughly cover the area with paper or plastic so you don’t accidentally give your floors a little makeover.

Nervous about the process? Start small: “Just do what you can see,” she says. “Start with the top and the pieces around your face that bother you the most.” Then assess your work and decide if you’re skilled enough to continue, or if you need to enlist a helping (possibly professional) hand. Hey, maybe those newly dyed pieces will easily blend into your natural hair and you can quit while you’re ahead, walking away a satisfied self-customer.

Lastly, on the off-chance that your at-home color isn’t what you wanted, resist the urge to frantically dye it again. “Do not try to fix it at home,” Watson advises — you’ll spend more money and potentially make the situation worse. Instead, take a deep breath, sleep on it, and call your stylist in the morning.

For those willing to try it out themselves, we believe in you! Start your colorful journey off on the right foot by buying one of the best at-home box hair dyes.

10 Best Box Hair Dyes

Madison Reed Madison Reed We’re big fans of Madison Reed because of their efficient virtual color matching technologies. This direct-to-consumer company was built on empowering at-home dyers. With an introductory color quiz, they offer an individualized approach to address your personal needs. From the get-go, the retailer will help you find exactly what you need, depending on your hair type, eye color, skin tone, amount of grays, and hair-dyeing history. The quiz is quick, free, and delivers your results instantly with no investment on your end (you don’t even need to sign up for the dreaded email promotion list). From there they’ll give you a suggested product list that will start you on your newfound hair journey. $25+ at Madison Reed

dpHue Root Touch-Up Kit Ulta This is a the best option for those who want to save money on root touch-ups. It comes with a kit for two rounds of root maintenance. The permanent formula is paraben- and sulfate-free and low in ammonia, so it’s a gentle way to extend time between salon visits. Buyers say that it’s beginner-friendly and excellent for targeted gray coverage. $34 on Amazon

Clairol Natural Instincts Demi-Permanent Hair Amazon Clairol has been a household name in hair dye for decades — many of you may have started your dye journey with a box of the stuff. The product remains a tried and true choice especially because they constantly update all their classic colors. Their Natural Instincts line now includes 80 percent natural ingredients like coconut and aloe vera to provide moisture, and a wide range of colors that didn’t exist decades prior. Because it’s demi-permanent, effects will last a few months, depending on your hair. $23 at Amazon

Clairol Professional Texture and Tones Permanent Hair Color Amazon Clairol is so trusted, it’s worth a second mention. Made with moisturizing jojoba oil alongside a blend of other botanicals, this formula was specifically created for textured hair without sacrificing natural ingredients. One reviewer writes, “I had locs for 11 years and had to cut them due to thinness. This is my third application and my hair hasn’t fallen out.” This line includes 15 different shades, so there’s lots of room to explore. $7 at Amazon

Garnier Olia Ammonia-Free Brilliant Color Oil-Rich Permanent Hair Color Amazon If you’re more “all or nothing” and require a permanent pick, this one is for you. Made of 60 percent natural oils, this color is completely ammonia-free, meaning this box dye is ideal for sensitive scalps. One reviewer noted that the lack of ammonia cut down on hair damage: “It has made an enormous difference to the health of my hair. Now it’s soft and silky… It has dried out very badly with other products.” $17 at Amazon

oVertone Haircare Color Depositing Conditioner Amazon If you want to play around with not-so-natural colors, you can do so without the commitment with oVertone in shades of ginger, teal, and rose gold. The product acts as a depositing conditioner, providing semi-permanent color without containing ammonia, bleach, or developers. For example, the red conditioner will give brunettes a lovely deep cherry tint. While the product won’t lift or lighten hair, it makes dyeing fun again, without the burden of bleach. $25 at Target

L’Oreal Paris Superior Preference Balayage Kit Amazon Chunky highlights have been out for a long time, but at-home kits previously didn’t offer much nuance. We’re living in a new era, so you can now replicate balayage at home. Buyers say it’s easy to apply — and one reviewer specifies that the dye leaves “a sun kissed, glowy highlight that looks great!” $14 at Amazon

Adore Plus Extra Conditioning Semi-Permanent Color Walmart You deserve a wallet-friendly option that also boasts natural ingredients. This semi-permanent Adore pick features aloe vera, vitamin e, jojoba oil, and herbs but remains ammonia-, paraben-, and peroxide-free. For under $5, this dye is a steal. Do note that this is a one-time-use product, with the brand recommending you use the entire bottle for best results. $5 at Walmart

Color Wow Root Coverup Powder Sephora If you’re still nervous about dyeing but can’t make it to the salon anytime soon, we love this root coverup powder for daily coverage. The waterproof powder covers grays and dark roots in a matter of minutes, so you can integrate this into your regular makeup routine. Buyers say it blends easily, doesn’t transfer, and lasts all evening. $35 at Sephora