12 Brands To Support During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

These businesses are giving back in the name of breast cancer research during the month of October.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while you can donate to incredible organizations supporting cancer research all year, the next few weeks are an opportunity to give back while updating your closet or jewelry collection. Throughout October, many fashion, beauty, and wellness businesses make a point of shining a spotlight on breast cancer. And this year, Breast Cancer Awareness Month means even more to us because our beloved Katie Couric was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Brands like Hey Harper, Eberjey, and Oofos are donating a percentage of proceeds from certain products to breast cancer research and advocacy organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Katie’s own Stand Up to Cancer, and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, among others. Other companies, like Conscious Step, contribute to such efforts year-round through special collections designed in collaboration with organizations.

Supporting companies founded by breast cancer survivors is a way to make a mark this month, too. For example, men’s sunscreen company Modern Ritual was founded by breast cancer survivor Dr. Beth Goldstein and her daughter, and wellness company Odacité was founded by survivor Valerie Grandury. Katie recently received treatment for breast cancer, too, and she bravely shared her story with the world.

Read on for other companies giving back to breast cancer organizations this month or, even better, all year.

Brands to Shop During Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022 (and Beyond)

Jiggy Jiggy Puzzles are a great way to pass the time and create something beautiful, but this puzzle also gives back. This fun illustrated one, by Brooklyn-based artist Julia Heffernan, can actually be mounted in a frame after completion. Throughout the month of October, 20 percent of proceeds of Jiggy’s Boobs Puzzle will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy Here: $40

Cure Cure Part of staying healthy is staying hydrated, which is why Cure is donating 25 percent of proceeds from sales of its grapefruit Hydrating Electrolyte Mix to Bright Pink, an organization working to accelerate, deepen, and expand the impact of life-saving breast and ovarian health interventions. buy here: $18

Gorjana Gorjana If you’re in need of some new accessories, Gorjana is a KCM favorite to shop. For the entire month, half of the purchase price from any item in the brand’s Pink Collection will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy Here

Vera Bradley Vera Bradley Known for gorgeous quilted bags and pouches, Vera Bradley has always ensured that you can carry your belongings in style. For Breast Cancer Awareness month, the brand will be donating 100 percent of proceeds from the Charity Pouch bag to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, a non-profit established by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia Miller, after one of Vera Bradley’s first sales representatives, Mary Sloan, passed away from breast cancer. Additionally, 20 percent of the purchase price from pieces in the brand’s Happiness Returns Pink and Rose Toile collections will be donated to the foundation, too. buy here

ElyseRyan Jewelry ElyseRyan ElyseRyan has a whole collection dedicated to giving back, and this month, the brand has partnered with Stand Up to Cancer to donate a portion of the proceeds from the Wristrock bracelet to help Stand Up to Cancer continue to fund ground-breaking cancer research. Buy Here: $48

Sticky Be Socks Sticky Be Socks Nobody likes slipping and sliding around while exercising or just walking around the house, which is why these padded socks by Sticky Be have grippy bottoms. This month, the brand will be donating 15 percent of the proceeds from its Be Brave socks to Pink Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients. Buy Here: $16

Hey Harper Hey Harper We should be celebrating ourselves every single day, which is why Hey Harper created a collection with Breast International Group to amplify just how beautiful women are. Three necklaces, each featuring a differently shaped pair of breasts, will be on sale starting October 1. Half of the collection’s profits will go to benefit Breast International Group, a not-for-profit organization for academic breast cancer research groups from around the world. Buy Here: $50

Eberjey Eberjey Eberjey is known for its soft, breathable pajamas that come in a variety of colors, but this month, they’re thinking pink. From classic sets to silky slips, any item in the brand’s Pink Edit will donate 20 percent of the retail sales price of each piece from the collection to Susan G. Komen, up to $15,000.

Buy Here

The Better Skin Co. The Better Skin Co. We’re all about doing more with less here at Katie Couric Media, which is why this all-in-one day cream, night cream, eye cream, brightener, and primer is the hero of our makeup bags. It’s made with shea butter (to soften skin), pea peptides (to hydrate and smooth), wonderlight (to brighten), sea buckthorn (to fight inflammation), and other natural ingredients. The formula is also gluten- and paraben-free, vegan, and not tested on animals. Throughout October 2022, The Better Skin Co. is donating 100 percent of its proceeds from the sale of its Better Skin Mirakle Cream to the Cancer Cartel, which “provides financial resources and relief to cancer warriors.” Buy Here: $36

AnaOno Ana Ono A breast cancer survivor herself, Dana Donofree struggled to find any bra that fit her body after receiving treatment. She wanted something wire-free and comfortable, easy to wear, and something that would fit all kinds of survivors, whether they had mastectomies or not. After some trial and error and lots of fittings, Donofree created bras specifically for breast cancer survivors whose bodies have changed during or after treatment. From front-clasp bralettes to full-coverage pullover bras, there are plenty of styles to choose from, and some have pockets for pads to create a look and shape you want. Through the month of October, AnaOno is donating 10 percent of sales from the AnaOno x Lori Goldstein Collection to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. Buy Here

Conscious Step’s Socks That Support Self-Checks Conscious Step We whole-heartedly believe you can never have too many pairs of cozy socks, and this pack of three pairs from Conscious Step are some of the softest we’ve ever worn. Each set supports the Keep a Breast Foundation, which is working to educate young people on preventing and detecting breast cancer. Coupled with Conscious Step’s commitment to ethical production and using organic cotton, every part of this purchase supports something we can get behind. buy here: $40