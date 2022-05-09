11 Things We Just Rebought From Katie’s Shop

Share

These brands have us coming back for seconds (and thirds).

You know that one friend you trust to help you pick out everything from wallpaper to a graduation gift? One of the reasons why we started Katie’s Shop was to be like that friend. The brands in Katie’s Shop are either companies we’ve been buying from for years or have become our new favorite shopping destinations over the past few months, and we’ve had so much fun sharing them with you since launching in October.

We love and admire every brand on the list, and there are some we simply cannot get enough of. In fact, we find ourselves having to stock up often because we get so much use out of them. We quizzed the KCM team to find out what everyone’s been buying and re-buying from Katie’s Shop lately, from skincare to spring sweaters.

ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara ILIA After a few frustrating weeks of trying a new mascara, KCM’s Ciara is back to ILIA’s Limitless Lash Mascara. It glides on smoothly without clumping or flaking, and it’s made with natural waxes that don’t irritate her eyes. Plus, the brush is easy to maneuver and won’t end up smudging all over your eyelids. buy here

Cushion Lab Pressure Relief Seat Cushion Cushion Lab After watching it make our bestsellers list for months, our colleague Aneri finally jumped on the Cushion Lab bandwagon and purchased the Pressure Relief Seat Cushion for her desk chair. She says it makes meeting-filled workdays a hundred times more comfortable. buy here

Biography Long June Face Oil Biography Katie turned her producer Julia onto Biography’s Long June facial oil. It’s loaded with ingredients like soothing apricot seed oil, hydrating camellia seed oil, and anti-inflammatory chamomile oil to deliver skin-calming moisture. A few drops go a long way, and it has a lovely floral smell that elevates your morning or nighttime routine to spa-level luxuriousness. Julia bought it for her mom as well! buy here

Kindra Daily Vaginal Lotion XL Kindra Kindra just restocked the XL version of their best-seller, The Daily Vaginal Lotion, and we’re first in line. It’s easy to apply, and it’s formulated with skin-nourishing ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin E, and coconut oil. It dramatically relieves vaginal and vulvar dryness, plus 80 percent of women say it feels like natural lubrication. buy here

Genusee Roeper Sunglasses Genusee KCM’s Alissa recently lost her old pair of Genusee sunglasses, so she just replaced her go-to sunnies. She says the frames fit so many different face shapes, and there are so many color combinations to choose from that you’re bound to find something you like. Genusee also has a “Lemons” section of the site where you can buy slightly imperfect-looking glasses for as little as $15. It’s a waste-free steal that’s simply too tempting to resist. buy here

OOFOS OOahh Slide Sandal OOFOS KCM’s Bianca loved her eeZee Low Shoes from OOFOS so much that she bought herself the OOahh Slides to wear around the house. She says she bought them after finding out how bad standing and walking on hard surfaces can be for our joints, and now she wears them all day, every day as around-the-house slippers. She says they’re worth the investment, especially if you work from home or spend a lot of time doing household chores. buy here

Olive & June Mani System Olive & June KCM’s Alaina told us that she used to find so much joy in taking time to go to the nail salon for a fresh manicure, but eventually came to terms with the fact that it was a huge time suck without many benefits — her nails always seemed to chip within a few days. Alaina says her nail routine did a 180 after she tried Olive & June’s at-home manicure system, which comes with everything you need to master a manicure from the comfort of your own home. She swears Olive & June’s polish is the longest-lasting formula on the market. buy here

LAKE Pajamas Pima Shorts Set LAKE According to Alaina, slipping into a LAKE pajama set at the end of a long day feels like enveloping yourself in a cloud. For summer, she has a short-sleeved short set waiting in her cart. She vouches that they’re so worth the hype. buy here

Pistola Darya No Pocket Crewneck Pullover Pistola Alissa recently bought this graphic sweater because it seemed like the perfect transition piece for the spring that could be dressed up or down. The second reason? She’s a sucker for tropical patterns. buy here

Caire Beauty Defiance Science Glowmaker Duo Caire Beauty One of our loyal readers recently stocked up on more of Caire Beauty’s signature duo: The Triple Lift Molecule Mask and Theorem Serum Boost. She says the combination saved her skin during the winter and leaves her face noticeably more energized and radiant. buy here