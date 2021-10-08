Weekend Whats: Sutton Foster

Share

The star of stage and screen gives us her recommendations for this fall weekend.

Sutton Foster is what’s known in the biz as a Jane of All Trades. She sings! She dances! She acts! She writes! She’s hilarious! And apparently, she’s also a wiz in the craft room. In her new book Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life, the two-time Tony winner and star of Younger explains how she’s always used crafting to distract herself from the bullies and nay-sayers in order to focus on staying true to herself. From crocheting to collaging to drawing, Foster has turned to crafting during the most fraught and tumultuous moments in her life, and she wants to help you get into crafting, too. We cannot recommend this book highly enough!

When she’s not in front of the camera (or the loom), Foster shared with us her favorite show to watch, recipe to whip up, and jeans to wear. Spoiler alert: all of her answers are just as adorable and heartwarming as she is.

What to Watch: The Great British Bake Off! I love, love, love this show. I have seen every season at least twice. I even got my husband into it. The show is so kind. There are no villains. You just want everyone to do well, and all of the contestants root for one another. There’s not even a cash prize — the winner wins a plate! Oh, it’s just a beautiful show.

What to Wear: I’m currently addicted to a pair of loose-fitting jeans from Rag & Bone. They remind me of a pair of jeans I used to wear in the 90s. Baggy and comfy…Frankly, it feels like wearing sweatpants, which I amassed quite a collection of during lockdown.

What to Cook: I was cooking a ton during the lockdown. I think my favorite thing is a Spaghetti Bolognese recipe by Marcella Hazan. You cook it for hours and the whole house smells divine.

What to Read: The last book I read was Normal People by Sally Rooney. So I am currently reading her latest book, Beautiful World, Where Are You.