Weekend Whats: Joshua Weissman

By Emily Pinto

Chef Joshua Weissman shares a recipe from his new cookbook, along with what he’ll be doing this weekend.

Joshua Weissman wants you to be the master of your own kitchen. His new cookbook, Joshua Weissman: An Unapologetic Cookbook, just debuted on the New York Times bestseller list. It’s all about making cooking more fun and experimental, not a boring list of instructions to follow, only to freak out if you make one little mistake. Joshua is a trained chef — previously working at two James Beard award-winning restaurants, Odd Duck and Uchiko — and his book is full of rich, delicious recipes like “the perfect steak” and “chicken breasts that are actually good.” We asked Joshua to share with us what he’ll be up to this weekend when he’s not cooking, and he also shared a sneak peek of one of the recipes in his book that’ll have you drooling. 

What to Watch: DAVE. [KCM also highly recommends this FX/Hulu comedy series! It stars Lil Dicky as an awkward, anxious white rapper who is convinced he’s the world’s next great untapped musical talent.]

What to Listen To Certified Lover Boy, the new album by Drake. It just hits right. 

What to Wear: I keep it simple — I’m a shirt-and-jeans guy.

What to Read: Ironically, I’m not reading many books these days, although I do love Molly Stevens’ classic book, All About Braising

What to Cook: Definitely a rib roast. It’s one of my favorite things to cook, and something I think everyone should make at least a few times in their life. I’d also suggest a pot roast— there’s a great recipe for one in my book.

But before you dive into that pot roast, Joshua has shared a mouth-watering French onion soup recipe with us just in time for fall.

French Onion Soup
French Onion Soup recipe page 1
French Onion Soup recipe page 2

