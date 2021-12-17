Share

Christina Pardy began knitting at 10 years old, when she stitched together a purple sweater that still sits in her closet today. That first project ignited her interest in the craft — and she hasn’t put down her knitting needles since.

Pardy started her (excellently named) company Sh*t That I Knit “as a joke,” she told us, because her sisters began teasing her about how taken she was with the hobby. First, Pardy decided to sell her hand-knit hats and scarves online; they became so popular, she had trouble keeping pace with demand. So a few years ago, Pardy made the big step to turn her hobby into a business.

Sh*t That I Knit has since grown exponentially, and Pardy — founder and CKO (Chief Knitting Officer, that is) — has quite a few more helping hands. She now partners with a knitting group in Lima, Peru, whose members are mostly mothers, to create her high-quality products.



“I started this off as my own very singular passion of knitting,” Pardy said. “And to be able to share that with these women who are so talented — they’re really artisans — is something I’m so incredibly proud of.”

Watch our video interview with Pardy to learn more about her story and this inspiring Katie’s Shop brand.