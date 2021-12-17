Style December 17, 2021

This Knitter Turned Her “Side Hustle” Into a Million-Dollar Business

By Katie Couric Media

Shit That I Knit founder Christina Pardy

Source: Sh*t That I Knit

Christina Pardy began knitting at 10 years old, when she stitched together a purple sweater that still sits in her closet today. That first project ignited her interest in the craft — and she hasn’t put down her knitting needles since. 

Pardy started her (excellently named) company Sh*t That I Knit “as a joke,” she told us, because her sisters began teasing her about how taken she was with the hobby. First, Pardy decided to sell her hand-knit hats and scarves online; they became so popular, she had trouble keeping pace with demand. So a few years ago, Pardy made the big step to turn her hobby into a business. 

Sh*t That I Knit has since grown exponentially, and Pardy — founder and CKO (Chief Knitting Officer, that is) — has quite a few more helping hands. She now partners with a knitting group in Lima, Peru, whose members are mostly mothers, to create her high-quality products.

“I started this off as my own very singular passion of knitting,” Pardy said. “And to be able to share that with these women who are so talented — they’re really artisans — is something I’m so incredibly proud of.”

Watch our video interview with Pardy to learn more about her story and this inspiring Katie’s Shop brand.

More About

Style
post image
December 16, 2021

The Best Resortwear and Vacation Outfits for Your Next Getaway

Ah, sweet vacation — it seems to only come once or twice a year, and it’s never long enough. It’s the time of year when you can actually put down your phone, pick up a book, and forget about work for a while. Even though you’re there to relax, going on a much-needed vacation is […]
post image
December 15, 2021

These Essentials Will Freshen Up Your Bed for the New Year

Everyone knows that the magic happens in the bedroom — and that magic is getting a full night’s sleep without any interruptions. While it’s extremely important to have a mattress and pillow that help you rest well, it never hurts to have a space that you actually enjoy looking at and crawling into after a […]
post image
December 15, 2021

Stay Warm This Winter In Amazon’s Best Cold Weather Accessories

Does winter fashion make you feel dreary? Adding a flurry of new accessories to your closest is the easiest way to spice up your cold-weather outfits. A simple winter look — like a black puffer coat tossed over worn-in Levi’s — instantly gets an upgrade with the quick addition of an oversized plaid scarf or sleek new […]