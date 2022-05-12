The Ultimate Guide to Father’s Day Gifting — According to Molner

Share

A Molner-approved list of gifts and products that any dad will love.

Molner, here — with Father’s Day around the corner, you’ve come to the right place for finding gifts for every kind of dad. It can be overwhelming picking a gift that shows the dad in your life just how much you love and appreciate him, which is why we’re here to help.

For the dads who love spending long days outside sipping on a cool drink to the fathers who cherish hitting golf courses in their free time, I’ve gathered up a list of gifts I think they’d be excited to receive — because I’d be pretty happy to receive any of these myself.

We’re featuring gifts that are perfect for beach days, barbecues, and capitalizing on finally being able to get outside. Whether the dads you’re celebrating this year are golf fiends, voracious readers, or aspiring grill masters, you can rest assured they’ll love at least one of these Molner-approved products.

The Best Father’s Day Gifts, According to Molner

‘Aurora’ by David Koepp Talk about a page turner — once I started Aurora I couldn’t set it down. It follows Aubrey, a woman whose semi-criminal ex-husband has just split, leaving her a single mother with an unruly teenage son. She does the best she can to get by, making the most of her living situation until the lights go out, literally, all across the globe. A solar storm has knocked out power nearly everywhere, leaving everyone to fend for themselves. What feels like the end of the world only gets more complicated when Aubrey and her long-estranged brother who lives lavishly across the country come together to reckon with their past. buy here

Peter Millar Performance Polo One of my all-time favorite brands is Peter Millar, which you can regularly catch me sporting while I’m on the golf course. My biggest gripe about performance wear is compromising style for comfort and fit. I don’t have to do that with Peter Millar. This super soft jersey polo has a tailored fit that pairs well with my golf gear and my out-to-dinner wear. It’ll keep you cool during the hottest days on the course in the sun, with moisture-wicking, four-way stretch and odor-resistant fabric. It’s a no-brainer purchase for your favorite dad. Buy Here

On Cloud Sneakers The On Cloud sneakers get their name because they’re so lightweight and comfortable you feel like you’re stepping on a cloud. Sneakers, in my mind, need to be both stylish and comfy enough to last through the day and night. These are the perfect gift for your favorite runner or active guy who prioritizes style when it comes to their fresh fits. Buy Here

Caddis Reading Glasses We’ve recommended Caddis reading glasses before, and I’ll vouch for them again here. I love a brand that specializes in design for all ages. Their collection of readers, sunglasses, and progressives are changing the way we buy glasses. These readers are worth the price. They’re the brand’s best-selling style and come in eleven fresh colors, and fit almost every face shape. Buy Here

‘The Premonition’ by Michael Lewis Michael Lewis’s novel The Premonition made the top of my reading list. From the author of Liar’s Poker, Moneyball, The Blind Side, and The Big Short, Lewis once again goes inside the fascinating epicenter of a nation in crisis. In The Premonition, he explores how the CDC dealt with the pandemic as “he pits a band of medical visionaries against the wall of ignorance that was the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of Covid-19.” In case you missed it, listen to Michael Lewis’s conversation with Katie on Next Question. Buy Here

Reef Leather Fanning Flip-Flops I love a creative design, especially any clothing item that also serves another purpose. One of my favorite summer shoes are these leather fanning sandals from Reef that are made of premium leather with a built-in bottle opener on the sole. The padded leather of this flip-flop makes them my go-to sandals for the beach or a barbecue. If your favorite dude needs an upgrade on his sandal game, these are the ones to gift. Buy Here

Putting Mat If the dad you’re shopping for is anything like me, he can’t get enough golf. While nothing compares to the real thing, this practice putting mat will do for rainy days, winter months, or even mid-workday breaks. It has two differently sized holes (one regular and one reduced for an extra challenge) so you can practice your accuracy. When you make the hole, the ball is returned to you though the automatic ball return, so you never have to try and squeeze your hand into the holes in the green. Buy Here

S’well Water Bottle I never pass up an opportunity to recommend a S’well product, and this S’well water bottle is now at the top of my list. It’s the perfect gift for any dad who enjoys taking his drinks on the go, whether he’s grilling, sitting by a bonfire, or just enjoying a nice day outside. S’well’s technology keeps drinks cold without requiring endless amounts of ice, and the double-walled construction prevents annoying rings from forming on wood tables or counters. I keep mine with me all the time, especially during long workouts. Buy Here

Peter Millar Nylon Classic Duffel If you thought you’d only see one Peter Millar product on this list, you underestimate my love of the brand. Like the polo above, this classic duffel combines style and function to create the perfect weekend bag. It’s made out of durable, lightweight nylon and has leather details for a clean, timeless look. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap, as well as a zippered outer pocket and another inner pocket for keeping smaller items organized. Buy Here

Spikeball Set I love a little (friendly) competition, and Spikeball is the kind of game you and your family will be playing for hours at a time. The rules are simple: Split into two teams and serve and hit the ball off the net for a series of volleys until one team reaches 21 points. The set is lightweight and easy-to-clean, so you can bring it with you on your next family vacation. Buy Here

Le Creuset Signature Skillet Cooking with cast iron produces amazing results, but putting in the work to care for it can be frustrating and time consuming. Enter this Le Creuset skillet, which is enameled for easy care but has the same capacity for high-temperature cooking. It can handle everything from frying eggs to baking, and can travel right from the stove to the oven for making great seared meats, paella, and more. Buy Here

Golfer BBQ Set This gift is a hole in one…pun intended. If your dad can’t get enough time on the links, try this stainless steel BBQ set. Each set comes with tongs, a spatula, and a fork with insulated handles that look just like golf club grips. If your dad is more of a hockey fan, try this BBQ set made from repurposed hockey sticks. Buy Here

123 Organic Tequila Collection KCM’s Stacey introduced me to this organic tequila collection from 123, and it’s become one of Katie and my favorites. It was designed with wine enthusiasts in mind and features delicate floral aromas and complex mineral flavors. This is the perfect gift for your favorite dad that calls the shots. Cheers to you, dad! Buy Here

WHOOP Strap Looking to jumpstart your fitness routine? Try the Whoop strap, a fitness tracker that can measure your sleep, workout, and recovery. You can access personalized fitness and sleep data through your Whoop membership. It’s just $30 to join and you’ll see results in a matter of weeks. Whoop members have been shown to reduce their resting heart rate, get a better night sleep, and experience 60 percent fewer injuries. Buy Here