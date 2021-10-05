Share

These businesses are giving back in the name of breast cancer research during the month of October.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while you can donate to incredible organizations supporting cancer research all year, the next few weeks are an opportunity to give back while updating your closet or jewelry collection. Throughout October, many fashion, beauty, and wellness businesses make a point of shining a spotlight on breast cancer.

Brands like Gorjana, Jiggy, and ParrishLA are donating a percentage of proceeds from certain products to breast cancer research and advocacy organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Katie’s own Stand Up to Cancer, and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, among others. Other companies, including Pura Vida, Conscious Step, and ElyseRyan, contribute to such efforts year-round through special collections designed in collaboration with organizations.

Supporting companies founded by breast cancer survivors is a way to make a mark this month, too. For example, men’s sunscreen company Get Mr. was founded by breast cancer survivor Dr. Beth Goldstein and her daughter, and wellness company Odacité was founded by survivor Valerie Grandury.

Read on for 10 other companies giving back to breast cancer organizations this month or, even better, all year.

ElyseRyan Standing Strong Bracelet We’re big fans of ElyseRyan Jewelry over here, and this bracelet is no exception. For each one sold, ElyseRyan donates $10 to Stand Up to Cancer, which Katie co-founded over a decade ago, to support collaborative cancer research. The black and pink beads are subtle enough that you can make this bracelet part of every outfit. Buy one for yourself and everyone you know. buy here

Stand Up To Cancer Shirt To further support Stand Up to Cancer’s incredible mission of bringing scientists together to more efficiently develop cancer cures, check out SU2C’s store for a range of apparel and accessories. We’re loving this lightweight, cozy T-shirt designed in partnership with P.J. Salvage. The flattering drape and unique embroidery will make it one of your go-to tees in a heartbeat. buy here

Jiggy Boobs Puzzle We love Jiggy’s beautiful, wall-worthy puzzles for a whole host of reasons, but if you need any extra encouragement to buy one, the company is donating 20 percent of the proceeds from its Boobs puzzle to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this month. The watercolor illustration by Julia Heffernan celebrates boobs — and scars — of all types. buy here

Gorjana Rose Quartz Collection We’re obsessed with Gorjana’s delicate designs, and with 50 percent of the purchase price from the rose quartz collection going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this October, there’s no better time to treat yourself. Our favorite is the Power Gemstone Bracelet, which looks good stacked or solo. You can choose three for a discounted price, or mix it up with a Power Gemstone Aura Bracelet instead. buy here

Henry Rose Fragrances Michelle Pfeiffer’s clean perfume brand was already one of our favorites before we knew a portion of its proceeds goes to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, which raises awareness about the potential causes of breast cancer and pushes for changes in regulations to keep harmful ingredients out of our daily lives. Try the entire line of gender neutral fragrances with the Discovery Set. buy here

Pura Vida Breast Cancer Awareness Collection If bracelets are your go-to accessory — or even if they aren’t — we can’t recommend Pura Vida’s breast cancer collection enough. The company partnered with Boarding for Breast Cancer to create a choker, a ring, and bracelets that contribute 5 percent of the purchase price to the organization’s prevention efforts all year. We love the look of the Seed Bead Bracelet and the Mini Braided Bracelet, which both offer a nostalgic style that sends us back to our days of friendship bracelets. Because, as we all know, 90s fashion is back! buy here

Conscious Step’s Socks That Prevent Breast Cancer We whole-heartedly believe you can never have too many pairs of cozy socks, and this pack of three pairs from Conscious Step are some of the softest we’ve ever worn. Each set supports the Keep a Breast Foundation, which is working to educate young people on preventing and detecting breast cancer. Coupled with Conscious Step’s commitment to ethical production and using organic cotton, every part of this purchase supports something we can get behind. buy here

Lilly Pulitzer’s Purrposefully Pink Collection Your favorite highly patterned brand is back with a print supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in a bunch of different styles. Lilly Pulitzer is donating $35,000 to the BCRF this year, funding 700 hours of research and deepening the brand’s years-long commitment to the organization. We’re already comfy cozy in this pink robe, which feels slightly unique to the brand with its velour fabric but doesn’t stray too far thanks to the paisley pattern. buy here

ParrishLA x BCRF Collection If bright pink doesn’t fit into your normal fall rotation of warm neutrals, ParrishLA has the perfect options for you. The company is founder Lauren Parrish’s “love letter” to her mother Dale, who died of breast cancer, and the current collaboration with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation honors Dale’s memory. ParrishLA is donating 20 percent of proceeds from its blush Charlie sweater and five different cashmere scarves (including some neutrals, which those of us not yet on the pink bandwagon can appreciate) to the BCRF to support its prevention and treatment research. The cozy basics are the perfect additions to your fall wardrobe, and regardless of the color or the month, you’ll want to lounge in these all season. buy here

Oofos Project Pink Camo Collection Oofos, makers of incredibly comfortable recovery shoes, started Project Pink in 2015 in honor of the company’s first employee, Duncan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and passed away in 2019. Through Project Pink, Oofos donates 2 percent of every online sale to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. This October, Oofos rolled out a Pink Camo collection from which 100 percent of profits go to the Institute and the Jimmy Fund. After a long workout, walk, or workday, give your feet a rest and ease into your new slides knowing they’re supporting an amazing cause. buy here

