These products make perfect gifts for anyone (including yourself)

It’s not even November yet, but the Black Friday sales have already begun. Because of shipping delays surging across the country, retailers are rolling out their big Black Friday sales…now! And that’s particularly exciting for those of us who’ve been waiting to upgrade our electronics for these shopping events. Walmart and Best Buy’s early Black Friday sales are underway, full of highly sought-after electronics that you usually might balk at the price of. But now, they’re much more affordable! From laptops to headphones to TVs to Apple products to other fun home tech stuff, these are the best Black Friday tech deals so far. Check back as they continue to roll out for more irresistible deals!

Best Black Friday Tech Deals 2021

Best Buy

Starting Tuesday, October 19, Best Buy is planning on marking down tons of tech, home goods, toys, and gaming products.

$599 for a Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV (save $150)

If you’ve been waiting for a good sale to invest in a new TV, now’s the time to take the plunge. Best Buy will have loads of TV deals over the next month, but this one caught our eye. This Samsung TV automatically enhances your favorite movies, TV shows, and sporting events to 4K, and makes streaming seamless. And 70-inches is the perfect TV size, in our opinion. Not to mention, it’s $150 off.

$169 for Beats Studio 3 headphones in matte black (save $180)

This is an insanely low price for the best headphones on the market! Save $180 on Beats Studio 3 headphones during Best Buy’s Black Friday event. These wireless noise-canceling headphones have a battery life of up to 40 hours!

Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad – (8th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 32GB (save $50)

Need a new tablet? Get your hands on this iPad for $50 off. Whether you’re working on scrolling, this 32GB iPad will come in handy. Need to get some serious work done? Attach a keyboard! And if you need something with more space, the 128GB is also on sale.

Chromebooks as low as $99

Laptops are a major investment, but they’re also majorly essential to our daily lives. If you are looking for a new laptop but don’t want to break the bank, Best Buy’s deal on Chromebooks has your name written all over it! They’re usually over $200, but now they’re as low as $99. If you’re looking for a device to help you with basic work and browsing tasks, get your hands on this HP Chromebook with an Intel Celeron processor for $99!

Walmart

Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are live now.

Their official Black Friday Deals for Days event starts 11/3 at 7 p.m. EST online and 11/5 at 5 a.m. local in stores. Then a second Black Friday Deals for Days event starts 11/10 at 7 p.m. EST online and 11/12 at 5 a.m. local in stores. But why wait when you can enjoy some serious discounts on electronics now?!

APEMAN Mini Projector, 1080P LCD Display 200” Portable Video Projector, Screen Included

We’ve spent so much time at home over the past year and a half, you may have turned various rooms in your home into different types of havens. Your living room, for example, may be well on its way to becoming a movie theater. But you can’t do that without a projector. Don’t worry, it sounds more expensive than it is, thanks to Walmart’s Black Friday sale. This one is on sale for $75 and comes with the projector screen. This projector comes with a 200” big-screen and a stereo surround cinema experience. Just don’t forget to invite us over for a movie night when you’re all set up.

Nixplay Smart Wifi Digital Photo Frame W10J

A digital photo frame is a great gift — for yourself or someone special. This one is on sale for $150. You can share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is, within 15 seconds. You can also invite others to share pictures to your frame. It has a motion sensor and connects with Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, and Amazon Alexa.

Scout Alarm Home Security System Wireless & DIY

Protect your home at a fraction of the cost with Walmart’s deal on the Scout home security system. We don’t leave home without turning this on. Scout secures your home through a network of security sensors connected to the brain of the system, the Scout Hub. We love how easy it is to customize the settings and security levels, and to monitor our home wherever we are. Plus, you can personalize your response to events and give instant access to trusted visitors.



Apple TV 4K (4th generation) for $79 (Save $90)

Upgrade your streaming setup right now with the Apple TV 4K for almost $100 off. The hi-def quality is insanely clear, you’ll feel like you’re right there with your favorite characters. The app store makes it easy to access Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, ESPN, and much much more.

Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (Save $52)

Complete your collection with the Apple AirPods Pro. We totally understand the hesitancy to jump on this bandwagon. They’re expensive. You’ll lose them. We get it. But at over $50 off, we think you should give them a chance. These have active noise cancelation and are much more comfortable than the earlier versions. We promise, once you realize how invaluable these are, you won’t let them out of your sight.

