Share

These products make perfect gifts for anyone (including yourself)

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission. We update links when possible, but please note that all prices are subject to change.

It’s not even November yet, but the Black Friday sales have already begun. Because of shipping delays surging across the country, retailers are rolling out their big Black Friday sales…now! And that’s particularly exciting for those of us who’ve been waiting to upgrade our electronics for these shopping events. Walmart and Best Buy’s early Black Friday sales are underway, full of highly sought-after electronics that you usually might balk at the price of. But now, they’re much more affordable! From laptops to headphones to TVs to Apple products to other fun home tech stuff, these are the best Black Friday tech deals so far. Check back as they continue to roll out for more irresistible deals!

Best Black Friday Tech Deals 2021

Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2021

Starting Tuesday, October 19, Best Buy is marking down tons of tech, home goods, toys, and gaming products.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV

If you’ve been waiting for a good sale to invest in a new TV, now’s the time to take the plunge. Best Buy will have loads of TV deals over the next month, but this one caught our eye. This Samsung TV automatically enhances your favorite movies, TV shows, and sporting events to 4K, and makes streaming seamless. And 70-inches is the perfect TV size, in our opinion. Not to mention, it’s $150 off.

Beats Studio 3 headphones in matte black

This is an insanely low price for the best headphones on the market! Save $180 on Beats Studio 3 headphones during Best Buy’s Black Friday event. These wireless noise-canceling headphones have a battery life of up to 40 hours!

Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad – (8th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 32GB

Need a new tablet? Get your hands on this iPad for $50 off. Whether you’re working on scrolling, this 32GB iPad will come in handy. Need to get some serious work done? Attach a keyboard! And if you need something with more space, the 128GB is also on sale.

Chromebooks

Laptops are a major investment, but they’re also majorly essential to our daily lives. If you are looking for a new laptop but don’t want to break the bank, Best Buy’s deal on Chromebooks has your name written all over it! They’re usually over $200, but now they’re as low as $99. If you’re looking for a device to help you with basic work and browsing tasks, get your hands on this HP Chromebook with an Intel Celeron processor for $99!

Walmart Tech Deals 2021

Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are live now.

Their official Black Friday Deals for Days event starts 11/3 at 7 p.m. EST online and 11/5 at 5 a.m. local in stores. Then a second Black Friday Deals for Days event starts 11/10 at 7 p.m. EST online and 11/12 at 5 a.m. local in stores. But why wait when you can enjoy some serious discounts on electronics now?!

APEMAN Mini Projector, 1080P LCD Display 200” Portable Video Projector, Screen Included

We’ve spent so much time at home over the past year and a half, you may have turned various rooms in your home into different types of havens. Your living room, for example, may be well on its way to becoming a movie theater. But you can’t do that without a projector. Don’t worry, it sounds more expensive than it is, thanks to Walmart’s Black Friday sale. This one is on sale for $75 and comes with the projector screen. This projector comes with a 200” big-screen and a stereo surround cinema experience. Just don’t forget to invite us over for a movie night when you’re all set up.

Nixplay Smart Wifi Digital Photo Frame W10J

A digital photo frame is a great gift — for yourself or someone special. This one is on sale for $150. You can share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is, within 15 seconds. You can also invite others to share pictures to your frame. It has a motion sensor and connects with Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, and Amazon Alexa.

Scout Alarm Home Security System Wireless & DIY

Protect your home at a fraction of the cost with Walmart’s deal on the Scout home security system. We don’t leave home without turning this on. Scout secures your home through a network of security sensors connected to the brain of the system, the Scout Hub. We love how easy it is to customize the settings and security levels, and to monitor our home wherever we are. Plus, you can personalize your response to events and give instant access to trusted visitors.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-3H-K3WL Convertible Laptop

It’s a laptop, and a tablet. And $150 — which is half of what it usually is! It has a flexible 360-degree hinge that makes it insanely versatile. One reviewer raved: “I honestly didn’t realize how much you could do with a Chromebook. I love how lightweight this is. I can carry it in my bag and it doesn’t weigh any more than a book. But it’s also very well-made and sturdy. I charged it up the night I got it and I used it over the next four days without having to recharge it.” We’re sold!

Roku Express

Upgrade your streaming experience this season with the Roku Express. We love how fast it is, how clear the picture is, how vibrant the colors are, and how immersive the sound is. It makes the perfect stocking stuffer!

LG 48″ Class 4K UHD 2160P OLED Smart TV

This super sleek ultra high-def smart TV is usually $1400, and now it’s under $900. Time to buy!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ 32 GB WiFi Android 9.0 Tablet Black

Need a new tablet but don’t want to splurge on something you know you’ll grow out of or break within a few years? Now’s your chance to get a high-quality one at a much lower cost. Everyone knows Samsung makes some of the best electronics. And this tablet is no exception — whether you want to browse, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games, or just get things done on a tablet that’s light and comfortable in your hands and has a long-lasting battery and expandable memory.

Target Black Friday Tech Deals 2021

Target launched their new week-long Holiday Best deals, offering Black Friday savings all season long. Whenever a deal is advertised as “Holiday Best,” you can shop confidently knowing they are getting the retailer’s best-planned price of the season. They’ll also match the price if it goes lower at Target before 12/24.

Amazon Echo Show 8

We didn’t know this existed, but now we need one. Imagine Alexa, which none of us can live without at this point, but with video. Want to watch a movie trailer or TV episode while getting ready? Alexa’s got you. Want to video call a friend while cooking? No problem. And, of course, you can control your smart home with your voice.

Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

Clean the house without lifting a finger. And without spending a fortune!

Google Nest Thermostat Cotton Snow

This fan-favorite thermostat is on sale for the holidays. It’s sleek, small, and easy to install, making it the perfect stocking stuffer. Control your home’s temperature from anywhere with the Google Nest Thermostat.

Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals 2021

Amazon’s early Black Friday sales are here! Some sales and deals only last 24 hours, while others will be available through the rest of November, so shop accordingly!

Fire HD 8 tablet

The 32GB and 64GB Fire HD 8 tablets are over half off right now. Want all the fixins’? The essentials bundle is also on sale, which comes with the tablet, a charging cord, a screen protector, and a case. We love this tablet because it comes with Alexa, we can add apps like Outlook and Zoom, and it’s insanely fast.

LG OLED C1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV

A super fancy TV on super sale? That doesn’t happen that often, so act fast!

SAMSUNG 3.1ch A650 A Series Soundbar

Amp up your entertainment experience with a high-end soundbar, like this Samsung option that’s almost $200 off. Because, no one goes to the movies anymore.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

If you want a robot vacuum, don’t want to spend a lot of money, but do want to stick to a trusted brand you know and love, you’re in luck. This Shark IQ Robot Vacuum fits all those requirements, and it cleans your home for you. What more could you ask for?!

Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell

Ding dong! Good deal delivered!