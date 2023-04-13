Why the New “Arcturus” Covid Variant Is Raising Concerns

Share

Omicron has a new spawn.

Mask mandates may have lifted, and people are hugging again (when they want to), but let’s not get ahead of ourselves: It doesn’t look like the pandemic is over just yet. Three years in, a new, highly contagious variant has just emerged and it might be the most transmissible one yet.

The new strain, dubbed “Arcturus,” could be as much as 1.2 times more infectious than the last major sub-variant, Kraken, according to researchers from the University of Tokyo, who expect the strain to “spread worldwide in the near future.”

Luckily, officials already have it on their radar. On March 29, the World Health Organization said it was monitoring Arcturus following a surge of infections in India. In fact, it has gotten so bad there that the country’s health ministry has held mock drills to ensure that hospitals are prepared for rising cases.

But so far, it hasn’t led to an outbreak in the U.S., though it has been reported in several states. This includes: New Jersey, Virginia, California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, Indiana, North Carolina, Delaware, and Louisiana.

“It’s been in circulation for a few months. We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place,” the WHO’s technical lead for the COVID-19 response Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said during a press conference at the time.

That said, Arcturus may not be just another run-of-the-mill variant — here’s what we know so far.

What is the new Covid variant?

Arcturus is technically the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 that scientists say is “robustly resistant” to antibodies from previous Covid variants, including “stealth Omicron” BA.2 and BA.5, both of which surged last summer.

Combined with its heightened transmissibility, mutations of the new variant could potentially make it more difficult for the immune system to fight, leading to an uptick in cases, even in places that have just had spikes in Covid infections.

What are Arcturus’ symptoms?

The main symptoms of the new variant resemble those of Omicron: Fever, cough, and a sore throat. But one symptom that might be unique to this particular Covid strain is conjunctivitis, or “sticky eyes,” which is basically pinkeye without the pus.

Doctors in India are seeing these symptoms primarily among kids, especially those under 12 years old. “Usually, these children come with simple respiratory infections of cough, cold, and fever, and when tested they turn out to be positive,” local pediatrician Dr. Rahul Nagpal told India Today.

Is the new Covid variant spreading to the U.S. yet?

Arcturus has caused a major uptick in infections across India — there were 7,830 new Covid cases on Wednesday alone, adding up to more than 40,000 active infections, according to the health ministry data. In response, the Indian government has started implementing measures to slow its spread, including increased testing, vaccinations, and mandatory mask-wearing in public places, according to the BBC. Still, it’s important to note that Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths have so far not risen in the country.

Since then, Arcturus has also been detected in 22 other countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., but the good news is that it hasn’t been rapidly spiking at a global level. In fact, The Centers for Disease Control hasn’t even broken it out into its own watch category and it’s still aggregated under the Omicron variant, XBB.

But that doesn’t mean the spread of XBB.1.16 isn’t a concern — traces of it have been identified via airport surveillance. “These kinds of things highlight the importance of genomic surveillance but a lot of countries, including our own, have let our guards down a bit and we can’t be sure what variants are around and what level of infection they’re causing until we see a significant outbreak,” U.K. virologist Lawrence Young told The Independent.