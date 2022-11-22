ER Doctors Reveal Top Reasons Why People End Up in the Hospital During the Holidays

Share

‘Tis the season to use caution.

The holiday season is often filled with all kinds of festivities, where many of us may indulge in a little more food or alcohol than we usually do. So it’s no surprise that these otherwise joyous celebrations may drive some to the emergency room this time of year.

Dr. Jay Baruch, M.D., a practicing emergency room physician, estimates hospitals will see a 5 to 12 percent spike in intakes, at a time when many hospitals are already at their breaking point following the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and recent confluence of respiratory illnesses.

“​​The holidays should be a time of celebration and community, but it often turns into a time of extra stress and anxiety, and sometimes, tragedy,” he tells Katie Couric Media.

There are several reasons why this has become something of a trend: People may be lax about their dietary restrictions or allergies (you may not realize there were eggs in your aunt’s special holiday casserole). Others might be more forgetful about taking their medications, or unable to get enough sleep because of all the excitement, which can make them susceptible to strains and broken bones. But there are other culprits, too: Here are the top reasons people visit emergency rooms during the December holidays.

Primary care doctors aren’t readily available

Whether it’s because people are traveling far from home to see loved ones or their doctor is on vacation, too, primary healthcare providers can sometimes be inaccessible at this time of the year. That leads some to ignore medical issues, figuring they’re best addressed after the holiday frenzy.

But just because your doctor is tough to reach doesn’t mean you should brush off potentially life-threatening symptoms, like chest pain or numbness on one side of your body. Dr. Baruch warns that he typically sees an influx of heart attack and stroke patients after the December festivities, and sometimes, it might be too late to help them.

“If you’re having stroke-like symptoms, such as difficulty speaking, blurry vision, numbness or weakness on one side of your body, please don’t delay, because there are time-sensitive treatments that we can do,” he tells us.

Too much food and alcohol

The holidays tend to involve treating yourself just as much as others. This often means more alcohol, more sweets, and just more food in general, so it’s probably no surprise that many E.R. trips during this time have to do with overindulgence that can lead to some sort of trauma, whether that’s a booze-induced car accident or a fall.

Of course, this excess “cheer” is a common and avoidable pitfall — Dr. Michele Harper, M.D. says it’s all about moderation, particularly caffeine and alcohol. She adds that people with chronic health conditions also want to limit how much sugar and fatty foods they consume (which is generally good advice year-round).

“People tend to eat more foods that are higher in salt, fat, and sugar during the holidays, and depending on your underlying health conditions, that can be very dangerous — especially if you’re diabetic,” says Dr. Harper, who wrote the New York Times best-selling memoir, The Beauty in Breaking.

Since meals are often left out or cooked ahead of time, it’s also important to follow food-safety protocols to avoid potentially getting sick. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control recommends using separate cutting boards for raw meats and the other dishes you’re preparing. And it’s worth reviewing their other recommendations, too, before prepping any feast. (You definitely don’t want to thaw your turkey by just leaving it on the countertop, for example.)

Respiratory illnesses

With colder temperatures driving gatherings indoors, the holiday season is often associated with the spread of respiratory infections like coronavirus and influenza. But what makes this year different from past celebrations is a surge in RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus. Dr. Harper says the three respiratory viruses have been coming in “waves,” affecting primarily kids and infants as young as six months old. To put this into perspective, 17 states are reporting that more than 80 percent of their beds are full, according to the Health and Human Services Department.

It has gotten so bad that some children’s hospitals, including the Children’s Hospital Association, have warned that “unprecedented levels” of RSV combined with the flu are pushing healthcare professionals to the edge, warranting the need for an emergency declaration to free up additional resources. “We need emergency funding support and flexibility along the same lines of what was provided to respond to COVID surges,” Children’s Hospital Association CEO Mark Wietecha wrote along with American Academy of Pediatrics CEO Mark Del Monte. While there’s no booster for RSV, health officials are calling on the public to make sure they get their Covid-19 boosters and flu shots to help prevent additional illness, and if you’re experiencing respiratory symptoms or a fever, it might be best to skip your holiday plans altogether this year.

Mental health issues

The holidays are often filled with joy — but they can be incredibly tough for those who may have lost loved ones or aren’t close to their families at all. “The holidays are difficult for many people,” Dr. Harper tells us. “It’s hard to be around your family and it’s hard to be without your family.”

But what makes this year especially tough is the astounding mental-health crisis that the coronavirus pandemic left in its wake: During the first year of Covid alone, anxiety and depression jumped by 25 percent worldwide, and now two years later, mental health professionals are overwhelmed with patients seeking help.

“I often have patients come in with mental health problems related to the loss of loved ones and the holidays remind them of those important people that they love and who are missing in their lives,” says Dr. Baruch, who’s also the author of the book Tornado of Life.

Plan ahead

Before you head off to any trip or gathering, check in with your doctor regarding any lingering health questions and get your prescriptions refilled. Dr. Harper says that people often end up in urgent care for an issue related to skipping or forgetting their medication, and have to be taken to the emergency room because they require more specialized care.

“Managing routine medication refills from the ER is not ideal — it can get complicated quickly,” she tells us. “The best thing to do is to remember to have your medications with you so you can continue your care.”

There are also other things you can do to prevent any mishaps over the holidays, such as staying on top of your hygiene and washing your hands regularly. And if you’re in therapy, it may also be helpful to reach out to your therapist to address any anxieties or concerns you have about getting through the holidays. No one can plan for freak accidents or random issues that pop up, but being better prepared can keep this season as merry as possible.