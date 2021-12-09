Share

Plan ahead for your best year yet.

How often have you heard that “failure to plan is planning to fail”? I hear it refrain in my inner dialogue as I remind myself that you can’t just manifest the results or life you want — you have to map it out, create a game plan, and approach your goals strategically. The best way to do that is to come to the table with the right tools. And for many, that means the right planner.

Planners were a total game-changer for me when my public middle school made the very smart move of supplying them to my entire class. Being able to map out my week, list and check off completed tasks, track deadlines at a glance, and set my targets to sight made everything feel infinitely more manageable and achievable. It’s a practice that has continued into my adult life, and one that’s experienced a tremendous resurgence in popular culture as mindfulness and time management have become even more important in recent years. Today, they help me and many others visually moderate work/life balance, juggle self-care and care of others, and remember to take a moment to acknowledge wins and gratitudes. Plus, in an increasingly digital world, there’s something so gratifying about the tactility of feeling smooth sheets of paper under flowing ink; opening supple, sturdy covers; and of course, crossing out and checking off interminable to-do lists!

But what is the “right planner?” Is it daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly? Task- or time-driven? And how big or small ought it to be?

The good news is because how we intake information is so personal and subjective, there’s a planner style for every preference. Here are some of our favorite layouts for 2022 in a variety of shapes and sizes to help you sort through the sea of options. Because although we all love our Google calendars, nothing beats the feeling and commitment of putting pen to paper.

Amazon There is so much to love about this book-bound, lay-flat undated planner. Personally, this is the one I buy again and again for so many reasons — collecting one of each gorgeous, metallic-treated color not the least of them. It promotes goal-setting, acknowledgment, and contemplation on how to be a better you with every passing week, plus worksheets for monthly reflections. I love the habit tracker, which can be used for anything. I rely on it to make sure I take rest days and don't overtrain. Another standout feature is the separation between work and personal to-do lists. Work/life balance is so important for those who work from home, and having them visually broken out means you can focus on/ignore what's not relevant at that moment. Also, three built-in ribbon bookmarks help you navigate quickly to the week at hand, the monthly calendar section, and built-in bullet journal.

Clever Fox Planner PRO Amazon The Legend Planner is pretty thorough already, but if you want to get really serious about putting all of your life's goals in order and in one place, this full-sized design will get you there. They've thought of every little thing in its design. The vegan leather cover comes in a bevy of colors. Inside, its premium thick pages are carefully structured to make you the most reflective, productive version of yourself. Set up like a workbook, it divides your to-do list by work and personal. It encourages you to set weekly and daily goals and priorities; consider your wins, challenges, and lessons; and remember what you're most excited about. And it makes balancing what's important in life a priority. You're accountable for health and fitness, fun and recreation, family and friends, romance, spiritual enhancement, and personal development — all of which should be the top goals of any life well lived.

Plum Paper Ultimate Goal Planner Plum Paper The default cover on this planner says it all: "Little by Little," you can totally get it done. This goal planner helps you chart a course for achievement and makes sure you celebrate the small victories along the way. We love that the weekly layout has sections for planning the steps you need to take to get to the big win, challenges that may impede your progress, that week's milestones, and a sneak preview into the week ahead. Plus, you can add custom text to ensure this planner is perfect for you. With color-coded full-month overviews and goals areas, an address book, and bullet journal stickers, it's easy to keep all of your life in one place.

Minted High Contrast Planner Minted Everyone knows Minted for its beautiful, easy-to-order wedding invitations and custom photo cards. But did you know they make undated planners, too? You can turn any journal into a 20-page slim monthly format or a 50-page undated weekly spread, which comes with a lot more features for only $2 extra. It comes with 12 undated month pages, anyway, plus a two-year overview. Perforated corners give you the tactile satisfaction of wrapping up yet another week — trust us, it feels even better than crossing off a list! And the ability to put a favorite picture on the cover, keeping your motivation or inspiration front and center, makes for a lovely reminder of why you're staying on track.

The Self-Care Spiral Planner Anthropologie Plan to take care of yourself in 2022. This planner shows you exactly how, with guided cues they call Monthly Intentions to help you set wellness, work, relationship, recreational, financial, and spirituality goals, plus provides room to reflect on the opposite page. The daily pages break down your schedule by the hour to help you budget your time and plan your day. A To-Do section helps you TCB, and water and exercise cues, plus spots for gratitude, goals, and meals make sure you're also taking TC-you.

Plum Paper Customizable Planner Plum Paper If you're anything like me, it might be killing you that while everyone else is bullet journaling with modern calligraphy, you're haphazardly scrawling items into your planner like some kind of Neanderthal…which is why we're all goo-goo over this customizable planner. Not only do you get to design your dream planner with section block headers that you dictate, flexible layouts that form-fit to your life, and add-ons meal-planning or budgeting, but you can even have them print anniversaries, birthdays, reminders, and more right into your calendar pages. Best of all, because you can start any month you like, you don't even have to wait until the new year to start fresh.

Rocketbook Panda Planner Amazon What a pairing of productivity rockstars! The scientifically developed, positive psychology-driven Panda Planner system has long been a leader for those looking to take control of their lives, and now, it's reusable and eco-friendly as its page formats have been adapted to the revolutionary Rocketbook. Because you write with a special pen, scan with the Rocketbook app, then dry-erase the planner, it's the slimmest planner you'll ever use. There are daily sections, weekly layouts, and monthly and annual planning pages to help you zero in on minutiae or zoom out for the big picture, all of which have specific tools to foster positive habits and thinking. Goals can be incorporated into any of the pages, or in its own section. A road map for project planning, dotted pages for bullet journaling, lined notes pages, and a blank one for anything you feel like cover the remaining bases.

Paper House Life Organized 12-Month Undated Planner Walmart OK, we're not going to lie — the stunning geode swirls in rich jewel tones are the first reason we chose this planner as a top pick. But there's substance beneath the beauty and allure of over 200 really beautiful stickers! It's undated and therefore timeless until you decide you're ready to get started with it. The vertical weekly layout — plus a notes column — also allows for a lot of flexibility as it's broken out into three unmarked boxes beneath each day, leaving it up to you to fill as you wish. You can use it to break up your day for visible time balance; assign a habit to track; or divide work, personal, and family or social obligations. Additionally, we like the irregular medium-plus size. It's smaller than a standard sheet of paper, but bigger than a typical A5 planner.

Rifle Paper Co. 2022 Pocket Planner Anthropologie For those who want to take their plans on the go, this petite planner smaller than some phones is clutch for…well, even a clutch! It's only 3.5 inches wide and 5.5 high, but thick enough to contain a year's worth of weekly breakouts in easy-to-identify tabbed pages. Every page offers a lovely inspirational quote you can make that week's mantra, and a two-month preview (with the current dates highlighted for context) at the top lets you see the big picture on a miniature scale. It's unlined, so you can free-write, and sewn together, to give you the most use of your small space, with no wire binding to get in the way.

Moonrise Weekly Planner Anthropologie For minimalists, this simple rose-gold accented spiral-bound planner is set to soothe. What we really like is that it's basically open to interpretation in every aspect. It's undated, which allows you to start your year as soon as you buy it, and gives equal weight to Saturdays and Sundays for those of us who find our weekends just as packed or work unconventional schedules. The right-hand page offers plenty of room for notes, and a Top Priorities column can be used to correspond with the day on the other side or as a standalone. Finally, a Don't Forget reminder section keeps slippery details front and center

Brendan Burchard High-Performance Planner Walmart On the other hand, if you're a maximalist, this six-pack of planners that breaks down your year into bimonthly bites might be right up your alley. Designed by author and "high-performance coach" Brendon Burchard, the format helps you use science-based practices for productivity. Within each volume are journal prompts, daily goals, evening scorecards, weekly habit assessments, monthly project planning, and whole-life balance sheets to help you take stock of your life, identify patterns, and course-correct if need be. If you're super serious about taking charge of 2022 and showing it who's boss, using this planner is like keeping a life coach in your purse.

2022 Wood Blocks Medium Weekly and Monthly Planner Walmart Most planners are uber-femme or starkly professional, which makes this truly neutral design highly palatable. The cover design is a collage of dark woodgrain patterns, and it houses the unexpected but delightful surprise of inner pages made of brown kraft or butcher paper. Every page keeps with the blocky theme from the cover, with well-delineated quadrants for easy, clear information processing. Every week features evenly sized boxes for each day of the week, which is ideal for those who don't work the standard workweek. But to help you break out of the box, stickers and labels in woodsy autumnal tones work with printed tabs to get you where you need to go.

Plum Paper A5 Planner: M-A-E Plum Paper If you're one of those people who have a rough idea of what you need to get done each day or week but don't want to be tied down to concrete times, this planner is for you. Its vertical layout breaks every day down by morning, afternoon, and evening in full-week views, and offers a to-do list in the sidebar beneath the mini monthly display. Best of all, it's ready to ship, so you don't have to wait as long to start planning than if you were to buy one of their signature customizable ones.

Kate Spade New York Fall Floral 12-Month Bookbound Planner Saks Kate Spade's signature clean lines and bold colors pop off the page to make planning less stodgy and more stylish a practice. The festive red monthly divider tabs help you navigate easily through inner weekly pages that show Kate Spade's trademark simplicity. For every day, there are neatly lined blanks printed on wood-free paper waiting to be filled. Another medium-plus size planner, it measures 7 by 10 inches, but in slim-cut, with a thickness of just half an inch.