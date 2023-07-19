Good News for “Weekend Warriors”

Share

Too slammed to exercise during the work week? All is not lost.

We all know it’s healthy to include some movement in our daily routines, but finding the motivation (and time) amid a busy work week can be a major challenge.

Luckily, new research from Harvard has found that people who squeeze their entire 2.5 hours of weekly exercise into the weekend cut their heart attack risk almost as much as those who spread it throughout the week — and cut their risk of heart failure by 38%, as opposed to 36% for the “little and often” crowd.

“The idea that you could cram it all into a weekend or two days a week was a little surprising,” study co-author Dr. Patrick Ellinor, acting chief of cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at the Harvard Medical School, said per NBC News.

The key is at least 150 minutes of exercise — whenever that happens

Ellinor stressed that the key goal is “getting 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity a week is the goal, however you get there.”

Researchers discovered that people who crammed their 2.5 hours of activity into one or two days slashed their probability of suffering a heart attack by 27%, versus 35% among those who exercised more regularly for shorter periods of time. Remember, your body can’t tell whether it’s Wednesday or Sunday, so if you’re jamming your entire weekly exercise into say, Monday and Tuesday, you’ll reap the same benefits as if you were doing so on the weekend.

A note of caution

While your heart may thank you for your long exercise session, you should take care that ramping up your activity doesn’t cause the rest of your body too much stress. Going suddenly from being sedentary all week to vigorous movement can cause injuries like sprains or pulled muscles, so low-impact movement, like swimming or cycling, might be better options to start with than say, running. Be sure to warm up and warm down, pay attention to how your body’s feeling, and if something starts to hurt, get it checked out.