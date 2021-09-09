Health September 9, 2021

How Walmart Is Making It More Affordable for Customers to Get Insulin

The retail giant’s new low-cost insulin will help reduce barriers for millions of people managing diabetes.

34.2 million Americans — that’s a little over 1 in 10 — have diabetes. That’s why Katie was so glad to have a chance to speak to Warren Moore, Walmart’s Vice President of Pharmacy Operations, about the retailer’s incredible (and headline-making) new low-cost insulin. They talked about diabetes in America, the health disparities among underserved communities, providing access to low-cost insulin, and the important role pharmacists across America play in helping people address and manage their diabetes. Check out their conversation below!

