Struggling With Your Sweet Tooth? Find Out Which Sugar Substitutes You Should Embrace and Avoid

For most of these saccharine substances, moderation is key.

By now, you’ve heard the news about aspartame, the popular artificial sweetener that you’ll find in your delightfully cold can of Diet Coke. Unfortunately for those of us who love the crispy texture and specific flavor of this popular drink, World Health Organization now says that aspartame may cause cancer. Naturally, this adds a lot of weight to the question of whether artificial sweeteners are bad for you — and, let’s be honest, there’s a lot of conflicting evidence bouncing around already. Plus, there’s the question of what even makes a sweetener “bad” when we all have different dietary needs. To simplify things, we got an expert’s straightforward advice on the best and worst sweeteners.

Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, author of Eat Your Vitamins, filled us in on which sweeteners you should be stocking up on. Plus, she simplifies the complicated question of which sweeteners are “the worst” (spoiler alert: That can very much depend on the person).

Best Sugar Substitutes

Fruit and honey

When you’re craving a sweet treat, it’s smart to start at the most natural source.

“Natural sugars found in foods like blueberries contain real sugar along with additional nutrients like fiber and antioxidants,” Davis says.

She adds that “naturally occurring sugars in fruits are not a cause for concern because the presence of fiber helps regulate blood sugar response. Also, whole foods offer a broader range of vitamins and minerals that artificial sweeteners lack.”

You probably have a plastic bear of honey tucked away into your pantry — and Davis says you should break it out more often.

“Honey contains real sugar along with small amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants,” she clarifies. “It’s a great choice for those who enjoy the taste of real sugar in moderation and also want to seek some nutritional benefits.”

Natural low-calorie sweeteners

You know that fruit is wholesome and that artificial sweeteners are controversial, but what about the weird space in between? Davis points out that there are plant-derived low-calorie or calorie-free sweeteners that you can enjoy in moderation.

“Stevia and monk fruit are natural sweeteners derived from plants,” Davis says. “They offer sweet taste without the calories or impact on blood sugar levels associated with real sugar.”

And while you’ve probably already experimented with Stevia, Davis points out that there’s a low-calorie, naturally occurring sweetener that you may not have heard of, yet.

“Allulose is a low-calorie sweetener that occurs naturally in small quantities in foods like brown sugar, maple syrup, wheat, and dried fruits like figs and raisins,” Davis says.

Just how does one extract a decent amount of sweetener from a raisin, you ask? “Commercially, allulose is produced by converting fructose from corn and other plants into allulose,” Davis clarifies.

And before you jump to conclusions, Davis also says that it isn’t identical to fructose, which is a simple sugar that makes up half of table sugar.

“Although chemically similar to fructose, allulose has a different structure that makes it mostly indigestible for humans. As a result, it provides minimal calories and has little impact on blood sugar levels.”

You can buy a bag of this sweetener in stores, but if your local market is behind the curve, you can pop some allulose into your Amazon cart.

Worst Sugar Substitutes

Plant-based sugar alcohols

The sweetener-savvy among us know that sugar alcohols like xylitol and erythritol can be an alternative to table sugar. But what are they, anyway?

“Sugar alcohols are carbohydrates that occur naturally in certain fruits and vegetables but can also be produced through a chemical process,” Davis says. “Sugar alcohols provide fewer calories than sugar, but they are not completely calorie-free. They contain about 0.2 to 3 calories per gram, compared to the 4 calories per gram in sugar.”

Sounds great, right? The trouble is that sugar alcohols might upset your stomach:

“Sugar alcohols, when consumed in large quantities, may cause negative gastrointestinal symptoms such as gas, bloating, and diarrhea for some.”

Davis clarifies that if you have a condition like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), you’re probably better off avoiding sugar alcohols since they may trigger gastrointestinal issues.

“For those with digestive issues or those who are put off by the artificial taste,” Davis says, “moderate consumption of real sugar may be the preferred option.”

Artificial sweeteners

You’ve recently seen the popular artificial sweetener aspartame make the news for all the wrong reasons. In 2023, the World Health Organization announced that aspartame could be a carcinogen.

While the FDA doesn’t seem too concerned just yet, Davis says that you’re best off limiting your Diet Coke: “There’s evidence suggesting potential harm from excessive consumption of artificial sweeteners.”

Aspartame isn’t the only artificial sweetener hiding in your drink. Sucralose, otherwise known as Splenda, is another option you’ve likely added to a cup of coffee. There’s limited evidence that sucralose can upset the balance of your gut microbiome.

Saccharin — also known as Sweet ‘N Low — is an artificial sweetener that’s earned a treasured place on many countertops. There is some limited evidence that it can disrupt your gut bacteria.

Plus, some studies suggest that artificial sweeteners can just make you crave more sweet food and drinks.

If you’re managing your blood sugar, however, Davis clarifies that you’re not doomed to a life without the occasional artificially sweetened soda. You can still buy your beloved packets of Crystal Light if you keep some limits in mind: “[Artificial sweeteners are] generally considered safe when consumed in moderation. The appropriate level of moderation varies from person to person.”

Delving momentarily into numbers (if you’re allergic to math, we swear this won’t be terrible), Davis says you can limit your consumption of artificial sweeteners according to WHO guidelines: “For example, the acceptable daily intake (ADI) for aspartame, the sweetener found in Diet Coke, is set at 0–40 mg/kg body weight. This means that an adult weighing 70 kg (approximately 154 lbs) would need to consume more than 9–14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake.”

According to Davis, the name of the game is limiting added sugar — no matter your favorite sweeteners.

“I recommend moderate overall sugar intake. Focus on a balanced diet that emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods to ensure optimal nutrition.”